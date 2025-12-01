Image Credit : Getty

The newly proposed route will eventually expand into an eight-lane corridor connecting Sanskardham and Sanand.

A tender has already been floated to appoint a consultant who will prepare a detailed project report for this major infrastructure push.

Manipur-Godhavi Set to Become Sports Powerhouse

The Manipur-Godhavi region will host the South West Ahmedabad Sports Arena (SWASA), a venue planned to support major global sporting events—

including:

Commonwealth Games 2030

Proposed 2036 Olympics

This sports hub will be one of Gujarat’s largest global-event-ready facilities.