From Semiconductors to Commonwealth: Ahmedabad's Next-Gen Makeover
The proposal aims to develop it into a modern industrial and lifestyle hub, complete with international schools, hospitals, and recreational parks, to support the growth of nearby Sanand.
Urban upgrade
Bol village in Ahmedabad is on the brink of a massive urban upgrade, with planners selecting it for a new Draft Town Planning (TP) Scheme. The proposal aims to turn the area into a modern industrial and lifestyle hub, supporting the rapid growth of nearby Sanand.
Bol Village to Get Schools, Hospitals & Lifestyle Infrastructure
Under the draft plan, Bol village will see the development of international schools, multi-specialty hospitals, luxury hotels, shopping malls, and recreational parks. The idea is to create a well-rounded ecosystem that attracts businesses, residents, and global investors while giving the region a modern, urban identity.
TP Scheme to Boost Semiconductor & Electronics Supply Chains
A dedicated 86-hectare TP scheme has been proposed to support India’s push for semiconductor and electronics manufacturing.
The plan will include:
- Industrial zoning
- Road networks
- Utility services
- Long-term infrastructure for supply chain growth
This initiative aligns with the government’s ambition to position Sanand as a major semiconductor hub.
Auda’s Upgraded VVIP Road Lays Foundation for Growth
The Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (Auda) has already upgraded the VVIP road from SP Ring Road to Sanskardham, transforming it into a six-lane artery.
This upgraded road is expected to play a crucial role in:
- Future industrial expansion
- Sports infrastructure development
- Connectivity to emerging semiconductor facilities
Auda Starts Planning for New Industrial Zones
To complement the semiconductor project, Auda has begun groundwork for industrial expansion across areas surrounding Sanand city and the GIDC zone.
These efforts aim to accommodate:
- Factories
- Supply chain units
- Logistics hubs
- Ancillary industries
New 6 km Road to Connect Sanskardham & Sanand
Auda also plans to build a new 6-km stretch linking Sanskardham to Sanand town.
Once completed, the road is expected to:
- Improve regional traffic flow
- Enhance mobility for workers and industries
- Support upcoming sports and semiconductor projects
Future-Proofing with an Eight-Lane Corridor
The newly proposed route will eventually expand into an eight-lane corridor connecting Sanskardham and Sanand.
A tender has already been floated to appoint a consultant who will prepare a detailed project report for this major infrastructure push.
Manipur-Godhavi Set to Become Sports Powerhouse
The Manipur-Godhavi region will host the South West Ahmedabad Sports Arena (SWASA), a venue planned to support major global sporting events—
including:
- Commonwealth Games 2030
- Proposed 2036 Olympics
This sports hub will be one of Gujarat’s largest global-event-ready facilities.
Upgraded VVIP Road Will Support International Sports Traffic
The six-lane VVIP road from Mumadpura (SP Ring Road) through Shela to Sanskardham will act as the main access route for international sporting events.
It will handle:
- Spectator movement
- Athlete transportation
- Event logistics
Extension of VVIP Road to Aid Semiconductor Project
Authorities are also planning to extend the VVIP road to better support the upcoming Sanand semiconductor project.
The revised TP scheme covering 86 hectares near Sanand GIDC will ensure the region receives the right infrastructure and connectivity.
State Government Allocates Land for Semiconductor Facility
The Gujarat government is now allocating land in Sanand GIDC specifically for the semiconductor plant.
This move is expected to:
- Strengthen India’s domestic chip production
- Boost the nation’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem
- Attract global tech investments
