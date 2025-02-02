Weather LATEST update: Met office predicts rain, snowfall, and temperature rise on Saraswati Puja; Check

Heavy rainfall during Saraswati Puja. What will be the weather for the next two days? The Meteorological Department has given a big update.

Light rainfall is likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. Isolated rain or snowfall is possible in Arunachal Pradesh.

In addition, isolated rainfall is also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe.

Three consecutive days of rainfall will continue from Saturday to Tuesday morning. Due to a western disturbance, light to moderate snowfall or rainfall will occur in the Western Himalayan region on Saturday.

Another western disturbance will impact this region from Monday to Wednesday, bringing potential rain, snowfall, and changes in temperature, affecting several areas across the region.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation will persist over Northeast India, resulting in light to moderate snowfall or rainfall in the region for several days.

During this period, dense to very dense fog is likely in the morning and night from North India through Central and East India to Northeast India.

Except for Gujarat and adjoining areas, maximum temperatures will be near or above normal in most parts of India, with the possibility of below-normal temperatures in some areas.

Minimum temperatures across the country will be higher than normal. Severe heat will hit the country by the end of February.

