Weather LATEST update: Met office predicts rain, snowfall, and temperature rise on Saraswati Puja; Check

Heavy rainfall during Saraswati Puja. What will be the weather for the next two days? The Meteorological Department has given a big update.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 2, 2025, 9:16 AM IST

Light rainfall is likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. Isolated rain or snowfall is possible in Arunachal Pradesh.

budget 2025
article_image2

In addition, isolated rainfall is also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe.

article_image3

Three consecutive days of rainfall will continue from Saturday to Tuesday morning. Due to a western disturbance, light to moderate snowfall or rainfall will occur in the Western Himalayan region on Saturday.

article_image4

Another western disturbance will impact this region from Monday to Wednesday, bringing potential rain, snowfall, and changes in temperature, affecting several areas across the region.

 

article_image5

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation will persist over Northeast India, resulting in light to moderate snowfall or rainfall in the region for several days.

article_image6

During this period, dense to very dense fog is likely in the morning and night from North India through Central and East India to Northeast India.

article_image7

Except for Gujarat and adjoining areas, maximum temperatures will be near or above normal in most parts of India, with the possibility of below-normal temperatures in some areas.

article_image8

Minimum temperatures across the country will be higher than normal. Severe heat will hit the country by the end of February.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Digital evidence strengthens case against actor and MLA Mukesh; charge sheet filed in court anr

Kerala: Digital evidence strengthens case against actor and MLA Mukesh; charge sheet filed in court

Boosting defence against aerial threats: VSHORADS successfully tested in 3 flight trials; know key features snt

Boosting defence against aerial threats: VSHORADS successfully tested in 3 flight trials; know key features

Budget 2025: Aviation leaders praise Govt's vision for future-ready travel ecosystem; check their view snt

Budget 2025: Aviation leaders praise Govt's vision for future-ready travel ecosystem; check their view

Budget 2025: Experts hail healthcare reforms, decision to make 36 lifesaving drugs tax-free; read their view snt

Budget 2025: Experts hail healthcare reforms, decision to make 36 lifesaving drugs tax-free; read their view

MP SHOCKER! Man stalks, slits MBA student's throat after she refuses to talk to him shk

MP SHOCKER! Man stalks, slits MBA student's throat after she refuses to talk to him

Recent Stories

'Medical Dreams' Trailer OUT: Sharman Joshi portrays the challenges of NEET aspirants [WATCH] NTI

'Medical Dreams' Trailer OUT: Sharman Joshi portrays the challenges of NEET aspirants [WATCH]

BSNL users rejoice no recharge required until March 2026 check latest and affordable plans gcw

BSNL users rejoice! No recharge required until March 2026 – Check latest and affordable plans

PHOTOS: Shamita Shetty inspired Valentine's week outfit ideas for 2025 NTI

PHOTOS: Shamita Shetty inspired Valentine's week outfit ideas for 2025

Kerala: Digital evidence strengthens case against actor and MLA Mukesh; charge sheet filed in court anr

Kerala: Digital evidence strengthens case against actor and MLA Mukesh; charge sheet filed in court

Superman co-creator Joseph Shuster's estate takes legal action against Warner Bros over film copyright NTI

Superman co-creator Joseph Shuster’s estate takes legal action against Warner Bros over film copyright

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon