Weather LATEST update: Met office predicts heatwave in mid-February amid soaring temperatures; Check HERE

Intense heat is expected across India by the end of February, with minimum temperatures exceeding normal levels

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 7:07 AM IST

Severe heat will hit the country by the end of February. The country's minimum temperature will be higher than normal

Another western disturbance is likely to affect this region from Monday to Wednesday. Isolated rainfall is also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe

Light rain or snowfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. Continuous rainfall will continue from Monday morning till Tuesday

Light to moderate snowfall or rainfall will occur over the Western Himalayan region on Monday due to a Western Disturbance

A cyclonic circulation will persist over Northeast India, resulting in light to moderate snowfall or rainfall over the region for several days

Maximum temperatures will be near or above normal over most parts of India, except Gujarat and adjoining areas

Temperatures are likely to be higher than normal. It is believed that this is the complete farewell to winter, now the beginning of rising temperatures and hot sunny days

