Tamil Nadu Weather: Villupuram downpour brings relief from heatwave
Due to upper atmospheric circulation, there's a chance of rain. Villupuram district experienced heavy rainfall last night, providing relief from the heat
For the past few days, Tamil Nadu has been experiencing scorching heat. Madurai and surrounding areas recorded temperatures exceeding 100 degrees, making it difficult for people to venture out during the day. Meanwhile, an upper atmospheric circulation prevails over the southwest Bay of Bengal and another over South India.
Due to this, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Strong surface winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are also possible in a few places. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in hilly areas of Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts, while heavy rain is expected in Theni, Tenkasi, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Puducherry.
Chennai and its suburbs are expected to have partly cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in some areas. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 36-37°C, and the minimum temperature around 28°C, according to the Chennai Meteorological Center.
Villupuram district experienced intense heat throughout the morning, followed by cloudy skies in the afternoon. Heavy rain lashed Villupuram, Mundiambakkam, Vikravandi, Koliyanur, Valavanur, Kanai, Mugaiyur, Muttathur, Nemur, and surrounding areas for over three hours, starting at 7 pm. The downpour caused waterlogging in low-lying areas and power outages in some places. The rain brought much-needed relief from the heat, delighting residents.