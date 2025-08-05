Image Credit : ANI

Due to this, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Strong surface winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are also possible in a few places. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in hilly areas of Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts, while heavy rain is expected in Theni, Tenkasi, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Puducherry.