Image Credit : Getty

Rain is also expected in AP from today. The sky will be cloudy, with a possible weather change after 4 PM. Temperatures in AP will reach 35°C, with humidity at 51% in the morning and 83% at night. Moderate rain is expected in Rayalaseema, with the possibility of very heavy rainfall in other parts of the state. Light rain is possible in Coastal Andhra and Visakhapatnam from evening to night.