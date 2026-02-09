- Home
Auto Driver Nearly Loses Rs 20,000 In Woman's Cash-For-UPI Transfer Trap, Saved After Locals Step In (WATCH)
Auto Driver Nearly Loses Rs 20,000 In Woman's Cash-For-UPI Transfer Trap, Saved After Locals Step In (WATCH)
A video from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi has gone viral on social media, where a woman is accused of taking Rs 20,000 from an auto driver via UPI and not giving him cash in return as promised. She reportedly gave the money under pressure from the crowd.
Cash-For-UPI Transfer Trap?
A viral video from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi shows a heated argument between a woman and an auto driver over money, sparking a debate on online fraud, trust, and digital security.
Woman accused of taking Rs 20,000 from auto driver
Shared on X by @gharkekalesh, the video claims a woman tricked a driver into a Rs 20k UPI transfer, promising cash in return.
Varanasi auto driver almost lost ₹20,000 after a woman convinced him to transfer the amount online, promising cash in return. She refused & threatened him—until locals intervened & forced her to return the money.
Caution: Never trust strangers with UPI transfers! pic.twitter.com/yrdoHwtRnt
— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 8, 2026
Refused to give cash after money was received online
After the Rs 20,000 UPI transfer, she allegedly refused to pay cash and threatened the driver. A crowd gathered, pressuring her until she returned the money via another transfer.
Heated argument
The video shows her arguing loudly. The incident sparked social media reactions, with users calling it clear fraud and thanking the crowd for intervening to get the money back.
