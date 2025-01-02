UPI fraud ALERT: What is 'Jumped Deposit' scam? Here's all you need to know

Tamil Nadu Police have issued a public advisory cautioning users against this deceptive scheme, which exploits curiosity and trust to siphon funds from unsuspecting victims.

The "Jumped Deposit" scam has emerged as a troubling fraud targeting mobile money users, particularly those relying on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platforms. Tamil Nadu Police have issued a public advisory cautioning users against this deceptive scheme, which exploits curiosity and trust to siphon funds from unsuspecting victims.

How does the scam work?

The scam begins with scammers depositing a small, unsolicited amount—typically between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000—into the victim's bank account. The unexpected deposit triggers a notification, drawing the victim's attention. When the victim opens their banking app to check the balance or verify the deposit, they are prompted to enter their UPI PIN. However, this seemingly harmless action unknowingly approves a fraudulent withdrawal request initiated by the scammer.

This clever ruse plays on human curiosity and trust, leaving victims unaware that their verification inadvertently authorizes a larger sum to be withdrawn from their account.

Warning from Tamil Nadu Police:

Tamil Nadu Police have strongly advised the public to exercise caution when dealing with unexpected deposits. They warn users not to rush to verify the deposit or enter their UPI PIN without understanding the transaction. Scammers often rely on swift actions, making it crucial for users to pause and review any unusual activity in their accounts.

Tips to protect yourself:

To avoid falling prey to the "Jumped Deposit" scam, follow these precautions: Avoid immediate action: Refrain from checking your balance or verifying deposits immediately upon receiving a notification. Waiting 15-30 minutes can help allow fraudulent withdrawal requests to expire. Enter an incorrect PIN: If you suspect fraud, inputting an incorrect UPI PIN can help cancel any active transaction attempts linked to the scam. Contact your bank directly: Verify the authenticity of unexpected deposits by reaching out to your bank instead of relying on app notifications or messages from unknown sources. Enable transaction alerts: Keep real-time track of your account activity by enabling SMS or email alerts for transactions. Never share your UPI PIN: Maintain strict confidentiality about your UPI credentials.

