Vande Bharat Sleeper Ticket Prices 2026: 3AC, 2AC & 1AC Fare Details Out
India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train starts its service on January 22. Let's check out the ticket prices for this semi-high-speed train with 16 AC coaches.
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train
India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train is set to run commercially on the Kamakhya-Howrah route from January 22. NFR operates this new semi-high-speed train for faster, comfier nights.
Howrah Kamakhya Vande Bharat
Train 27576 Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Express starts Jan 22. The return, 27575 Howrah-Kamakhya, runs from Jan 23. It runs daily except Wed (from Kamakhya) and Thu (from Howrah).
Vande Bharat Sleeper Express
The train will stop at 13 stations between Howrah and Kamakhya, including New Jalpaiguri and Malda Town, connecting West Bengal, Bihar, and Assam.
Train Time Table
Train 27575 leaves Howrah at 6:20 PM, reaching Kamakhya at 8:20 AM. Train 27576 leaves Kamakhya at 6:15 PM, arriving in Howrah at 8:15 AM. The journey takes about 14 hours.
3AC 2AC 1AC Fare
This sleeper train has 16 coaches: 11 AC 3-Tier, 4 AC 2-Tier, and 1 AC First Class. Expected one-way fares are around ₹2,300 for 3AC, ₹3,000 for 2AC, and ₹3,600 for 1AC.
