Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the BJP over the SIR of electoral rolls, claiming "13 crore voters have been deleted." She called BJP's response a "lame excuse" and warned that meddling with elections would be an "act of treason."

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hit out at the BJP over the ongoing row surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, claiming that “13 crore voters have been deleted” and asserting that evidence cited by her brother and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was before the public.

Speaking to reporters here, Priyanka rejected the BJP’s response to the allegations and said the issue could not be dismissed as a political claim. “I’m sorry, that’s a very stale and weak story. There are facts, there is evidence. It is there for the whole country to see. My brother has shown it in many different press conferences. He has put the evidence forward. Now it is very clear, 13 crore voters have been deleted. This is a lame excuse, and the BJP should stop making lame excuses,” she said.

'An Act of Treason'

Priyanka further alleged that any interference in the electoral process would amount to a serious offence against democracy and the Constitution. “If they are meddling with our elections, and if their leadership is making the Election Commission do this, then it is an act of treason and they should be aware of it. And they should take ownership. If they are doing it, then why can’t they say it? What are they scared of?” she said.

ECI Defends Revision Process

The remarks came amid an intensifying political confrontation over SIR and the functioning of the Election Commission. The poll panel has maintained that the revision process is being conducted under the applicable legal framework and has rejected suggestions that internal exchanges among Election Commissioners amounted to institutional dissent. The ECI has said final decisions on SIR were unanimous.

Congress Plans Next Move

Priyanka also questioned the BJP over what she alleged was a long-standing practice of election manipulation, saying, “How many years has it been that they have been rigging elections?”

The Congress has stepped up its demands for action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid the SIR controversy. Priyanka had separately said that if illegal acts in the electoral-roll process were established, those responsible should face criminal prosecution. Opposition parties have also indicated plans to pursue an impeachment motion against the CEC.

Asked about the Congress’ next course of action, Priyanka said the matter would be discussed at the Congress Working Committee meeting. “I’m afraid I’m here, so there is a CWC meeting, I think, for which I’m having to go back. So, they will decide at that meeting, I suppose, what the course of action will be,” she said. (ANI)