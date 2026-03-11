Home Minister Amit Shah accused Congress of spreading lies about the India-US trade deal hurting farmers, blaming the previous govt's 2013 WTO negotiations instead. He also slammed their protests and the motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Shah Refutes Claims on India-US Trade Deal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the Congress of spreading "lies" about Indian farmers suffering losses due to the India-US trade deal, asserting in the Lok Sabha that the real setback to farmers had occurred during negotiations at the World Trade Organisation in 2013 under the previous government. Shah said claims that the recent trade deal had harmed farmers were misleading and politically motivated.

"Opposition says that Indian farmers have suffered losses due to the India-US trade deal. This claim is a lie being spread. I want to say that Indian farmers have not suffered losses in any single agreement," Shah told the House. According to Shah, the real issue dates back to negotiations at the WTO in 2013, when key provisions related to food security and agricultural support were accepted during the Congress-led government. He said those decisions had put Indian farmers at risk, but later, when the BJP-led government came, the minister's interventions ensured their protection.

India's Growing International Stature

Shah also referred to the recently held global AI Impact Summit. He highlighted that India had hosted a major AI summit attended by companies from 80 countries and leaders from more than 20 nations, calling it an example of the country's growing international stature.

Shah Slams Opposition's Conduct

Slamming Congress's "shirtless protest", Shah said, "Congress, following its tradition, undresses to stage protests and claims the right to protest. The Janta Mantar in Delhi is a place to hold protests. They went to the place in Delhi where the head of state sits and tarnished India's prestige. While opposing the BJP, they are harming India."

Shah further criticised the Opposition for bringing a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, arguing that such actions cast doubt on constitutional institutions. "This proposal was brought before the Lok Sabha Speaker. It casts doubt on the Election Commission, the Supreme Court, the judiciary, and even the Speaker's chair. Congress has come up with this blatant tactic," he added.

Resolution Against Speaker Defeated

The Home Minister urged that the motion against the Speaker be rejected with a majority and urged members to continue the proceedings of the House under Birla's leadership.

After this, the Lok Sabha on Wednesday rejected the opposition resolution for the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla through a voice vote amid noisy scenes in the House with Congress members protesting against the remarks of Home Minister Amit Shah against party leader Rahul Gandhi. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, asked Mohammad Jawed to speak after the Home Minister's reply and said he can do so only when Congress members go to their seats. Amid loud sloganeering by the opposition members, Jagdambika Pal called for a voice vote and said the resolution had been defeated. (ANI)