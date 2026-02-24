Devkamal Hospital CEO Anant Sinha shared that the patient, Sanjay Kumar, had 60% burns and his family arranged the air ambulance. The crash claimed seven lives, including Dr Vikash Kumar Gupta, and is being attributed to sudden bad weather.

Patient's Condition and Transfer Details

The Founder and CEO of Devkamal Hospital, Anant Sinha, on Tuesday shared the medical history of the patient involved in the tragic air ambulance crash that claimed seven lives. Anant Sinha revealed that the aircraft was arranged by the family of the patient, Sanjay Kumar, who had been in the ICU since February 16.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Founder and CEO of Devkamal Hospital & Research Centre, Anant Sinha, said, "The patient's name was Sanjay Kumar. He was forty-one years old. He was admitted to our hospital on the 16th. He had suffered around sixty per cent burns. We kept him in the ICU. Some relatives suggested they might want him to be taken abroad for better treatment. They negotiated and arranged for an air ambulance."

"Unfortunately, we got the news that a plane had crashed. Dr Vikas Gupta was close to us, unfortuntely he also died," Anant Sinha added.

Grief and Questions from Families

On the other hand, the father of the deceased, Dr Vikash Kumar Gupta, said, "...My elder son was posted in the Sadar Hospital, Ranchi...If there had been proper health facilities here, why would they have gone to Delhi for treatment?...

Bad Weather Blamed for Tragic Crash

Meanwhile, Government leaders, hospital officials and family members of the deceased have reacted with shock and expressed deep grief over the air ambulance crash in Chatra that claimed seven lives, attributing the tragedy to a sudden and severe deterioration in weather conditions.

Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed at Sadar Hospital on Tuesday morning as family members gathered to mourn the loss of their loved ones killed in a late-night air ambulance crash. Visuals from the hospital showed grieving relatives identifying the seven deceased, which include the flight crew, medical staff, a burn patient, and his attendants.

Reflecting on the unexpected nature of the disaster, Union Minister Sanjay Seth, while speaking to ANI, said, "This is a very sad incident. The crash will be investigated, but yesterday the weather suddenly changed and turned very bad. It is a very unfortunate incident."