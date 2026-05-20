Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to senior BJP leader and former CM Major General (Retd.) Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri, who passed away at 91. A three-day state mourning has been declared in the state.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday paid floral tributes to senior BJP leader Major General (Retd.) Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri in Dehradun.

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Major General (Retd.) Khanduri was the former Uttarakhand Chief Minister, who passed away at the age of 91.

Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (Retd) Gurmit Singh also paid tribute to the late BJP veteran.

The mortal remains of Major General (Retd.) BC Khanduri was taken with full state honours from his residence in Vasant Vihar, Dehradun, to the BJP state office on Balbir Road to allow people to pay their last respects.

CM Dhami, cabinet ministers and BJP leaders were present during the funeral procession.

Earlier in the day, Vice President Radhakrishnan visited Khanduri's residence to pay tribute to the departed leader and offer condolences to the bereaved family.

State Mourning Declared

The Uttarakhand government declared a three-day state mourning from May 19 to 21 following Khanduri's demise. The National Flag will fly at half-mast at all government offices across the state during the mourning period, and no official entertainment programmes will be organised.

The state government has also announced that all government offices will remain closed in observance of the former Chief Minister's last rites, which are being performed with full state honours.

PM Modi, CM Dhami Express Grief

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over Khanduri's demise and said he made invaluable contributions to the nation both in the armed forces and public life. "I am deeply saddened by the passing of former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Major General Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri (Retd.) Ji. From the armed forces to the political arena, he made invaluable contributions, for which he will always be remembered," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister also praised Khanduri's role in the development of Uttarakhand and his efforts towards improving connectivity across the country during his tenure as Union Minister.

Chief Minister Dhami, in his condolence message, described Khanduri's demise as an "irreparable loss" for Uttarakhand and national politics. "From his military life to his public life, his persona remained devoted to the nation's interests and public service," Dhami said. (ANI)