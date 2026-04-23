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It's extremely important to keep yourself safe in this severe heat. Try to avoid going out between 12 PM and 4 PM. Drink lots of water to keep your body hydrated. You should wear light and loose-fitting clothes and always cover your head. Children and the elderly need special attention as they are at a higher risk of heatstroke. If you must go out, make sure to use an umbrella or a 'gamcha' to protect yourself from the sun.