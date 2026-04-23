UP Weather LATEST Update: Mercury Soars to 45°C Across Major Cities as IMD Issues Warning
Uttar Pradesh faces severe heatwave with temperatures reaching 45°C in cities like Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, Noida, and Prayagraj. IMD warns of intense sunshine and hot 'loo' winds making conditions dangerous outdoors
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On April 23, major UP cities like Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, Noida, and Prayagraj are facing extremely hot and dry weather. The sky is clear, but this is bringing intense sunshine and dangerous heat. The IMD reports a heatwave effect in many areas, with Agra and Prayagraj being in a more serious situation. Hot winds, or 'loo', are expected during the day, making it very difficult to step outside.
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Today, temperatures in various UP cities are hitting dangerous levels. Prayagraj's maximum temperature might touch 45°C, while Agra could see 44°C. Lucknow is expected to reach 43°C, Kanpur and Noida 42°C, and Meerut 41°C. Even the minimum temperatures will stay between 24°C and 27°C, which means there's little relief even at night. These temperatures are much higher than normal, making the heatwave even more severe.
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The IMD predicts the heatwave will get even worse on April 24 and 25. Prayagraj's temperature could climb to a staggering 46°C, while Noida and Agra will likely stay around 43-44°C. The heatwave is expected to continue in many cities until April 26. Clear skies and hot winds will combine to make the situation worse. This means the next 3-4 days are going to be extremely challenging for people in many UP cities.
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It's extremely important to keep yourself safe in this severe heat. Try to avoid going out between 12 PM and 4 PM. Drink lots of water to keep your body hydrated. You should wear light and loose-fitting clothes and always cover your head. Children and the elderly need special attention as they are at a higher risk of heatstroke. If you must go out, make sure to use an umbrella or a 'gamcha' to protect yourself from the sun.
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The summer heat in Uttar Pradesh is now moving towards its peak. In cities like Prayagraj and Agra, the temperature could touch 45-46°C, which might be the highest this season. Noida, Lucknow, and Kanpur are also likely to experience temperatures of 43-44°C. Right now, there are no signs of relief, and the heat might just get worse in the coming days. Everyone needs to stay alert and take precautions.
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