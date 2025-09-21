Image Credit : Getty

The recent India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash in Dubai was marked not only by on-field action but also by an off-field controversy. After India’s seven-wicket victory in the group stage, skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube walked off the field without shaking hands with the Pakistani team. Yadav dedicated the win to the Indian armed forces and expressed solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, reflecting heightened tensions off the field. Pakistan Captain Salman Agha skipped the post-match presentation, sending coach Mike Hesson in his place. PCB later filed a complaint alleging a violation of the ICC Code of Conduct and MCC laws regarding the spirit of cricket. Pakistan threatened to boycott the match vs UAE and pull out of the tournament. However, they played and defeated UAE to qualify for the Super 4s, during which they will face India again.