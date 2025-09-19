Apple launched the iPhone 17 series in India, sparking long queues in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi. Fans eagerly waited overnight to buy the new iPhone 17, Pro, Pro Max and accessories, highlighting excitement despite crowd and security challenges.

Apple has officially launched its highly anticipated iPhone 17 series in India, triggering long queues outside flagship stores in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. The launch, which began today, includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, AirPods 3, Watch Series 11, Watch SE3 and Watch Ultra 3. The products were globally unveiled on September 9, 2025, and India marks one of the first markets to receive the new devices.

Fans and tech enthusiasts have flocked to stores to experience the latest features of the iPhone 17 series and be among the first to purchase Apple’s newest offerings.

Excitement and first-time experiences

In Bengaluru, Apple lovers formed long queues outside the Phoenix Mall of Asia. Many customers explored the store to check out the phone’s features before purchasing.

In Mumbai, large crowds gathered outside the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) Apple store. Two long queues were arranged to ensure smooth entry. Buyers expressed mixed feelings — excitement to buy the phone, but concern over security and crowd management.

Crowds, chaos and security concerns

Some customers raised concerns about the lack of proper security. Mohan Yadav, who travelled from Ahmedabad to buy the new iPhone, said, “I have been waiting since 5 am. People often cut the queues, and security does not manage the crowd properly. Those behind don’t get a chance to buy the product.”

Despite the chaos, enthusiasm remained high. Bayan Kapoor, a resident of Mumbai, said, “Apple fever is high. The reviews are good. I just hope I get a chance to buy the new iPhone 17.”

Overnight queues were also reported outside the Select Citywalk Mall in Saket, New Delhi, with customers waiting eagerly for store opening to secure their devices.

Customer reactions and first impressions

Fans shared their excitement about the iPhone 17 Pro Max and its new features. Amaan Memon, holding a Pro Max, said, “I am very excited for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The new design and the A19 Bionic chip enhance the gaming experience. I’ve been waiting six months for this colour.”

Aman Chouhan, holding a Pro Max, said, "I am very excited for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The new design and the A19 Bionic chip enhance the gaming experience. I’ve been waiting six months for this colour."

Another customer, Irfan, said, “I came for the orange iPhone 17 Pro Max. There are changes in the camera, battery, and look. I’ve been waiting since 8 pm.”

In Bengaluru, Karnataka, a customer, Gauri Shankar, a first-time Apple Store visitor, told ANI, "I have been buying iPhones for the last many years. This was a great experience. This is my first time in an Apple Store... I am very excited and now I am waiting for iPhone 18…"

Features of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models showcase major upgrades, including a return to aluminium build and the largest battery ever in an iPhone. A notable design change is the full-width camera plateau across the back, featuring 48-megapixel sensors on all three cameras for the first time.

The telephoto lens has been upgraded with a 56% larger sensor and offers up to 8x optical quality zoom. Both models come in silver, blue, and a vibrant orange, while the Pro measures 6.3 inches and the Pro Max 6.9 inches.

The Pro models start at $1,099, and the Pro Max begins at $1,199, both with 256GB storage. Apple’s regular iPhone 17 and iPhone Air models accompany these flagship devices in the new lineup.

Price and market anticipation

With high demand and long queues, Apple’s iPhone 17 series launch is generating immense excitement in India. Fans are not only drawn to the new features but also the design and colour options, with many waiting overnight to ensure they are among the first to buy.

The launch is part of Apple’s strategy to maintain global enthusiasm while tapping into India’s growing smartphone market. Customers praised the upgrades, including enhanced cameras, longer battery life, and advanced A19 Bionic chip for smoother performance and better gaming.

The iPhone 17 launch in India has created a buzz among tech enthusiasts, with long queues, overnight waits, and high anticipation. While security concerns remain a challenge, the enthusiasm for Apple products shows no signs of slowing down, reaffirming the brand’s popularity in the country.