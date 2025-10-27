India’s Most Expensive Schools: Discover the Elite Institutions with the Highest Fees
India’s most expensive schools charge fees in lakhs, offering world-class facilities and global education standards. Discover which elite institutions top the list of high-fee schools in the country.
Elite Schools
Many people assume that Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) is the most expensive school in India, given that it educates the Ambani grandchildren and several celebrity children. However, there is another institution in the country that surpasses it in terms of annual fees, offering an even more exclusive and premium educational experience.
1. Woodstock School, Mussoorie
The most expensive school in India is located in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, and is known as Woodstock School (IB). Renowned for its world-class facilities and international curriculum, this prestigious institution charges an annual fee of approximately ₹16 to ₹18 lakh per student, making it the costliest school in the country.
2. Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai
The Ambani-owned Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) ranks second among India’s most expensive schools. Located in Mumbai, this prestigious institution offers ICSE, IGCSE, and IB curricula, with annual fees ranging from ₹9 to ₹10 lakh per student.
3. Ecole Mondiale World School, Mumbai
Ecole Mondiale World School, located in Mumbai, ranks third among India’s most expensive schools. It follows the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum, including PYP, MYP, and DP programmes. The annual fee here ranges from around ₹9 to ₹11 lakh per student.
4. The Doon School, Dehradun
The Doon School in Dehradun is one of India’s most prestigious institutions, offering IB, IGCSE, and ISC syllabuses. The annual fee for Indian students is ₹11.95 lakh, while foreign students pay around ₹14.93 lakh per year.
5. The British School, Delhi
The British School in Delhi, the nation’s capital, is not only highly reputed but also among the most expensive schools in India. It offers both IB and IGCSE syllabuses, with annual fees ranging from approximately ₹10 to ₹12 lakh per student.
6. Pathways World School, Gurugram
Pathways World School in Gurugram, a suburb of Delhi, has an IB (PYP, MYP, DP) syllabus. The annual fee here ranges from ₹6.45 to ₹13.85 lakh.
7. Oakridge International School, Hyderabad
In Hyderabad, Oakridge International School is the most expensive. It offers IB, IGCSE, and CBSE syllabuses. The annual fee ranges from ₹3.14 to ₹7.95 lakh.
8. Good Shepherd International School, Ooty
Good Shepherd International School in Ooty, Tamil Nadu, is also expensive. It offers IB, IGCSE, and CBSE syllabuses. The annual fee here is around ₹6 to ₹10 lakh.
9. Welham Girls' School, Dehradun
Welham Girls’ School, another prestigious and expensive institution in Dehradun, offers ICSE and ISC syllabuses. The annual fees range between ₹7 and ₹9 lakh per student.
Please note that these figures are approximate and may vary slightly each year.