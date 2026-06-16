The landowner, Harinath Yadav, said he had a 12-year agreement with the company starting in 2010. This agreement ended in 2022, and the company stopped paying him. He even sent them four notices but got no reply. Now, the tower itself is missing. Locals said they hadn't seen the tower for the last 15-20 days. They just assumed the company itself had removed it. The big question is, how did someone steal a huge tower and a generator from the middle of a residential area without anyone knowing?