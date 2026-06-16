Bihar Tower Theft: Unbelievable! Thieves Steal Entire 132-Foot Mobile Tower in Bihar
This is just next level! In Bihar's Buxar district, some thieves actually stole an entire 132-foot mobile tower. The tower, along with a 15 KVA generator, vanished overnight, leaving the police and locals completely stunned.
Bihar mobile tower theft... so what exactly happened?
We've all heard of thieves stealing cash and gold. But in Bihar's Buxar district, some crooks took it to another level. They managed to steal an entire 132-foot-tall mobile tower from Dumraon town. The tower, a 15 KVA generator set, and other equipment just disappeared. The police and locals are still trying to figure out what just happened.
How did the tower disappear?
On June 10, staff from GTL Infrastructure came to the site for some repair work. They got a huge shock when they saw the 132-foot tower was completely gone. The company had installed this tower about 10 to 15 years ago. It wasn't working for the last few years because the land agreement had ended. Police suspect the thieves took advantage of this. They probably used proper tools and machinery to cut the tower piece by piece over several days without anyone noticing.
What are the landowner and locals saying?
The landowner, Harinath Yadav, said he had a 12-year agreement with the company starting in 2010. This agreement ended in 2022, and the company stopped paying him. He even sent them four notices but got no reply. Now, the tower itself is missing. Locals said they hadn't seen the tower for the last 15-20 days. They just assumed the company itself had removed it. The big question is, how did someone steal a huge tower and a generator from the middle of a residential area without anyone knowing?
Police investigation begins
A representative from GTL Infrastructure has filed a complaint at the Dumraon police station. Buxar SP Shubham Arya confirmed that they have registered a case and started the investigation. The police believe the thieves probably sold the stolen material as scrap. They are now questioning the landowner, company officials, and locals to get to the bottom of this. This isn't the first time Bihar has seen such bizarre thefts; in the past, thieves have stolen a 60-foot-long railway bridge and even a 2-kilometre-long railway track in Samastipur. This latest incident has made everyone worried about the safety of property in the area.
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