Indian pistol aces Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker secured gold and bronze, respectively, in the Women's 25m Pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou. Esha registered 40 hits for gold, while Manu finished with 28 hits for bronze.

Indian pistol aces Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker delivered a sensational double-podium finish in the Women's 25m Pistol event at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Hangzhou, China, clinching the gold and bronze medals, respectively, to extend India's stellar run at the competition.

Esha produced a commanding display in the final, registering 40 hits to seal the gold medal, while Paris 2024 double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker fought through a tense, highly competitive field, winning a crucial shoot-off before finishing with 28 hits to secure bronze, as per a press release from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

Dominant Qualification Round

The Indian squad set the benchmark early in the qualification round. Manu Bhaker topped the qualifying standings with an outstanding score of 586-20x, closely followed by Esha Singh in second place with 585-18x to comfortably advance to the eight-shooter final. Former Asian Games Gold Medallist Rahi Sarnobat posted 582-16x, while Simranpreet Kaur Brar (576-20x) and Abhidnya Ashok Patil (573-16x) delivered steady performances competing under Ranking Points Only (RPO) status.

Athletes' Reflections on Victory

Esha Singh on Overcoming Pressure

Reflecting on overcoming the mental pressure following her record-setting World Cup gold in Munich earlier this season, Esha Singh said, "This match was very pressure-riding for me because of the previous medal I had. The better you get in your event, the more you feel that weight of prestige you have to conquer. I'm happy that I was able to get past it today and grateful that I had the ability to endure it. "I really love competing here in Hangzhou. Recalling how the competition went during the Asian Games, where I won four medals, I was really excited to come back. Being familiar with the range, the lighting, and the atmosphere in the final hall definitely counted in my favour."

Manu Bhaker on Building Momentum

Speaking after the match on her performance and building momentum for the season ahead, Manu Bhaker said, "This medal is very important because it acts as a stepping stone. It gives me clarity on what is working and the direction I want to head in. While the medal surely boosts my confidence, the experience I gained from this competitive match will help even more as we look ahead to major assignments like the World Championships and Asian Games."

A Look at the Shooters' Achievements

Esha Singh's Landmark Season

The gold medal adds another landmark achievement to the career of 21-year-old Esha Singh from Hyderabad. Earlier this season at the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Esha created history by setting both the senior and junior world records with 43 hits in the final. A Paris 2024 Olympian and Arjuna Awardee, Esha continues to establish herself among the world's elite.

Manu Bhaker's Remarkable Consistency

For Manu Bhaker, the bronze medal reinforces her remarkable consistency on the global stage following her historic Paris 2024 Olympic campaign, where she became the first athlete from independent India to win two medals at a single edition of the Games. (ANI)