Abu Salma, a resident of Hakikatpura, told the police that Dr. Pankaj Singh runs this hospital. According to him, three people who came for dialysis held operator Brijraj Chauhan hostage and also assaulted him. Initial reports mentioned the theft of four machines, with each machine's cost estimated between seven to fifteen lakh rupees.

Station House Officer Basantlal stated that an FIR has been filed and the investigation is proceeding quickly. For now, the initial police investigation has confirmed the theft of one dialysis machine. The other machines are still being investigated. The accused are being identified based on CCTV footage, and police claim arrests will be made soon.