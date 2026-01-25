- Home
A major theft under the guise of dialysis was reported at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Mau. A kidney patient and his accomplices held the staff hostage and made off with expensive dialysis machines. Police are probing based on CCTV footage.
Theft on CCTV
A shocking heist was reported in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district where one of the thieves posed as a kidney patient and his accomplices held hospital staff hostage and stole expensive dialysis machines. The entire theft was caught on CCTV.
What happened?
Late at night, some people arrived at a private hospital on the pretext of getting dialysis. At first, everything seemed normal. The nursing staff asked the patient to lie on the bed, but things took a turn when the accused suddenly forced the staff on the bed and tied his hands and feet.
Hospital staff tied, held hostage
When the staff tried to shout for help, the accused taped his mouth shut. After that, without any hurry, they started dismantling the dialysis machines in the hospital. The accused calmly removed four dialysis machines, loaded them into their vehicle, and fled.
Every move caught on CCTV
This incident is said to have occurred around 12 AM on Thursday night. After some time, the nurse managed to free himself and alerted nearby people and the police by shouting. People associated with the hospital say that the entire incident was recorded on the CCTV camera, which is helping the investigation.
#यूपी: मऊ के आजमी अस्पताल में चोरों ने धावा बोला। चोर सिक्योरिटी गार्ड को कुर्सी से बांध लाखों रुपये की डायलिसिस मशीन मिनी ट्रक में लाद ले गए। ये वारदात CCTV में कैद हो गई वारदात के बाद जिले की कानून व्यवस्था पर सवाल उठना लाज़मी है। फिलहाल पुलिस चोरों की तलाश में जुटी है। pic.twitter.com/lzrNbQPJBF
— Shahnawaz (News 24) (@Shahnawazreport) January 23, 2026
Hospital director's statement
Abu Salma, a resident of Hakikatpura, told the police that Dr. Pankaj Singh runs this hospital. According to him, three people who came for dialysis held operator Brijraj Chauhan hostage and also assaulted him. Initial reports mentioned the theft of four machines, with each machine's cost estimated between seven to fifteen lakh rupees.
Station House Officer Basantlal stated that an FIR has been filed and the investigation is proceeding quickly. For now, the initial police investigation has confirmed the theft of one dialysis machine. The other machines are still being investigated. The accused are being identified based on CCTV footage, and police claim arrests will be made soon.
