The Sunday Quiz: How well do you know the News?

Take this trivia challenge based on the national news that made headlines this week. Challenge your friends and family to beat your score.

News Quiz

Take this trivia challenge based on the national news and events that made headlines this week. Test yourself first and then challenge your friends and family to beat your score and knowledge. The answers to the quiz questions are provided at the end of the quiz. So let us start:

Representative Image: Indian Army

1) How many Infantry Regiments are there in the Indian Army? 27 Regiments 24 Regiments 33 Regiments 31 Regiments

Representative Image: Airport

2) How many airports does the Airports Authority of India own? 134 airports 141 airports 136 airports 139 airports

Representative Image: BrahMos

3) The air version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired from which fighter aircraft from Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha? Jaguar Sukhoi 30MK-I Tejas Rafale

Representative Image: Electric Vehicle charging station

4) How many electric vehicles have been registered in India to date? 865,500 vehicles 870,141 vehicles 890,200 vehicles 881,156 vehicles

Representative Image: Electric vehicle

5) Which Indian state has the highest number of electric vehicles registered? Uttar Pradesh Karnataka Haryana Maharashtra

Representative Image: Covid aid

6) To how many countries has India supplied Covid-related medical and other assistance since the beginning of the pandemic? 147 148 149 150

Representative Image: Indian Tricolour

7) With which neighbouring country did India celebrate 50 years of friendship this week? Bhutan Nepal Bangladesh Sri Lanka

Representative Image: Indian Army

8) What is the number of Junior Commissioned Officer vacancies that are lying vacant in the Indian Army? 97,177 vacancies 98,098 vacancies 97,653 vacancies 94,946 vacancies

Representative Image: Google search screenshot

9) Who was the most searched personality on Google India in 2021? Neeraj Chopra Aryan Khan Raj Kundra Shehnaaz Gill

Representative Image: Numero Uno

10) Who topped the Forbes list of the world's 100 most powerful women? US Vice-President Kamala Harris Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde Philanthropist Melinda French Gates



Quiz answers