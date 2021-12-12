The Sunday Quiz: How well do you know the News?
Take this trivia challenge based on the national news that made headlines this week. Challenge your friends and family to beat your score.
Take this trivia challenge based on the national news and events that made headlines this week. Test yourself first and then challenge your friends and family to beat your score and knowledge. The answers to the quiz questions are provided at the end of the quiz.
Representative Image: Indian Army
1) How many Infantry Regiments are there in the Indian Army?
27 Regiments
24 Regiments
33 Regiments
31 Regiments
Representative Image: Airport
2) How many airports does the Airports Authority of India own?
134 airports
141 airports
136 airports
139 airports
Representative Image: BrahMos
3) The air version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired from which fighter aircraft from Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha?
Jaguar
Sukhoi 30MK-I
Tejas
Rafale
Representative Image: Electric Vehicle charging station
4) How many electric vehicles have been registered in India to date?
865,500 vehicles
870,141 vehicles
890,200 vehicles
881,156 vehicles
Representative Image: Electric vehicle
5) Which Indian state has the highest number of electric vehicles registered?
Uttar Pradesh
Karnataka
Haryana
Maharashtra
Representative Image: Covid aid
6) To how many countries has India supplied Covid-related medical and other assistance since the beginning of the pandemic?
147
148
149
150
Representative Image: Indian Tricolour
7) With which neighbouring country did India celebrate 50 years of friendship this week?
Bhutan
Nepal
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Representative Image: Indian Army
8) What is the number of Junior Commissioned Officer vacancies that are lying vacant in the Indian Army?
97,177 vacancies
98,098 vacancies
97,653 vacancies
94,946 vacancies
Representative Image: Google search screenshot
9) Who was the most searched personality on Google India in 2021?
Neeraj Chopra
Aryan Khan
Raj Kundra
Shehnaaz Gill
Representative Image: Numero Uno
10) Who topped the Forbes list of the world's 100 most powerful women?
US Vice-President Kamala Harris
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde
Philanthropist Melinda French Gates
Quiz answers
Here are the answers to the Sunday news quiz
Question 1
Correct Answer: 27
Question 2
Correct Answer: 136
Question 3
Correct Answer: Sukhoi 30MK-I
Question 4
Correct Answer: 870,141
Question 5
Correct Answer: Uttar Pradesh
Question 6
Correct Answer: 150
Question 7
Correct Answer: Bangladesh
Question 8
Correct Answer: 97177
Question 9
Correct Answer: Neeraj Chopra
Question 10
Correct Answer: Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott