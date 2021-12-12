  • Facebook
    The Sunday Quiz: How well do you know the News?

    First Published Dec 12, 2021, 10:26 AM IST
    Take this trivia challenge based on the national news that made headlines this week. Challenge your friends and family to beat your score.

    The Sunday Quiz: How well do you know the News?

    News Quiz

    Take this trivia challenge based on the national news and events that made headlines this week. Test yourself first and then challenge your friends and family to beat your score and knowledge. The answers to the quiz questions are provided at the end of the quiz. So let us start: 

    The Sunday Quiz: How well do you know the News?

    Representative Image: Indian Army

    1) How many Infantry Regiments are there in the Indian Army?

    27 Regiments

    24 Regiments

    33 Regiments

    31 Regiments

    The Sunday Quiz: How well do you know the News?

    Representative Image: Airport

    2) How many airports does the Airports Authority of India own?

    134 airports

    141 airports

    136 airports

    139 airports

    The Sunday Quiz: How well do you know the News?

    Representative Image: BrahMos

    3) The air version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired from which fighter aircraft from Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha?

    Jaguar

    Sukhoi 30MK-I 

    Tejas

    Rafale

    The Sunday Quiz: How well do you know the News?

    Representative Image: Electric Vehicle charging station

    4) How many electric vehicles have been registered in India to date?

    865,500 vehicles

    870,141 vehicles

    890,200 vehicles

    881,156 vehicles

    The Sunday Quiz: How well do you know the News?

    Representative Image: Electric vehicle

    5) Which Indian state has the highest number of electric vehicles registered?

    Uttar Pradesh

    Karnataka

    Haryana

    Maharashtra

    The Sunday Quiz: How well do you know the News?

    Representative Image: Covid aid

    6) To how many countries has India supplied Covid-related medical and other assistance since the beginning of the pandemic?

    147

    148

    149

    150

    The Sunday Quiz: How well do you know the News?

    Representative Image: Indian Tricolour

    7) With which neighbouring country did India celebrate 50 years of friendship this week?

    Bhutan

    Nepal

    Bangladesh

    Sri Lanka

    The Sunday Quiz: How well do you know the News?

    Representative Image: Indian Army

    8) What is the number of Junior Commissioned Officer vacancies that are lying vacant in the Indian Army?

    97,177 vacancies

    98,098 vacancies

    97,653 vacancies

    94,946 vacancies

    The Sunday Quiz: How well do you know the News?

    Representative Image: Google search screenshot

    9) Who was the most searched personality on Google India in 2021?

    Neeraj Chopra 

    Aryan Khan

    Raj Kundra

    Shehnaaz Gill

    The Sunday Quiz: How well do you know the News?

    Representative Image: Numero Uno

    10) Who topped the Forbes list of the world's 100 most powerful women?

    US Vice-President Kamala Harris

    Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott 

    European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde

    Philanthropist Melinda French Gates
     

    The Sunday Quiz: How well do you know the News?

    Quiz answers

    Here are the answers to the Sunday news quiz

    Question 1
    Correct Answer: 27

    Question 2
    Correct Answer: 136 

    Question 3
    Correct Answer: Sukhoi 30MK-I

    Question 4
    Correct Answer: 870,141

    Question 5
    Correct Answer: Uttar Pradesh

    Question 6
    Correct Answer: 150

    Question 7
    Correct Answer: Bangladesh

    Question 8
    Correct Answer: 97177

    Question 9
    Correct Answer: Neeraj Chopra 

    Question 10
    Correct Answer: Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

