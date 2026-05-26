An emotional voice note shared by Instagram user Shalini Pathak has struck a chord online, leaving social media users emotional — especially those living far away from home and craving the quiet comfort only a parent’s voice can bring after a difficult day.

An emotional voice note shared by Instagram user Shalini Pathak has struck a chord online, leaving social media users emotional — especially those living far away from home and craving the quiet comfort only a parent’s voice can bring after a difficult day.

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The now-viral clip features a heartfelt audio message sent by Shalini’s mother, who lovingly calls her “Lado” while gently checking on her emotional state. The conversation is soft, simple, and deeply personal that instantly transports listeners back to the safety of home.

In the touching voice note, Shalini’s mother encourages her daughter not to suppress her feelings and to openly talk to friends and loved ones whenever life feels heavy. “Tumhe koi tension lene ki zarurat nahi hai,” she says (“You don’t need to take stress about anything.”).

Sharing the clip online, Shalini revealed she had missed the message while sleeping because her phone was on silent. “I have a f** up sleep schedule, I keep my phone on silent while I sleep and this is what I woke up to yesterday. I don’t know what did I do to deserve her in my life. Thankful and grateful to god, today and always,” she wrote in the caption.

The video quickly went viral with users flooding the comments section saying the voice note felt like “a warm hug from home.” Many people staying away from their families admitted the audio instantly brought tears to their eyes.

Several users confessed they replayed the clip repeatedly because it reminded them of late-night conversations with their own mothers.