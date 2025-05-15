Telengana Weather LATEST update: Yellow alert issued for THESE places; Check
Rains started early Thursday in several parts of Telugu states, bringing cooler temperatures throughout the day, according to the Meteorological Department
| Published : May 15 2025, 11:25 AM
It's hard to tell if it's summer or monsoon season in the Telugu states right now. Heavy rains over the past few days have cooled down the weather. Rain started early Thursday in several districts of Telangana, with heavy downpours in some areas.
The Meteorological Department has predicted rains in Telangana for the next five days. Heavy rainfall is expected in Adilabad, Nirmal, Asifabad, Nizamabad, Mancherial, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts, with possible thunderstorms, lightning, and hail.
Rains are also expected in Hyderabad and surrounding districts, including Rangareddy, Medchal, and Bhuvanagiri. Rains are also forecast for Jagtial, Siricilla, Karimnagar, Gadwal, Peddapalli, Mulugu, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Siddipet districts. A yellow alert has been issued for the districts likely to experience rain.
Several districts in Andhra Pradesh are also likely to experience rain. The Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms, lightning, and hail in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, and East Godavari districts. Hot afternoons will give way to cooler evenings with rain.
A surface trough formed over the west Bay of Bengal near the Andaman Islands on Wednesday, which has now developed into a low-pressure area. This is causing the rains in both Telugu states, which are expected to continue for four to five days. The southwest monsoon is also expected to arrive earlier than usual in the Telugu states this year. The monsoon has already reached the Andaman Islands and is likely to hit the Kerala coast by the end of this month. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the monsoon will reach the Telugu states in the first week of June, bringing the start of the rainy season.
