A surface trough formed over the west Bay of Bengal near the Andaman Islands on Wednesday, which has now developed into a low-pressure area. This is causing the rains in both Telugu states, which are expected to continue for four to five days. The southwest monsoon is also expected to arrive earlier than usual in the Telugu states this year. The monsoon has already reached the Andaman Islands and is likely to hit the Kerala coast by the end of this month. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the monsoon will reach the Telugu states in the first week of June, bringing the start of the rainy season.