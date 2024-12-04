Earthquake strikes Telengana, tremors felt in Hyderabad; Check magnitude and other details

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Telangana's Mulugu region early this morning at 7:27 AM, according to the National Center for Seismology. The activity is rare as Telengana is a low intensity seismic zone

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 9:19 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 9:19 AM IST

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Telangana's Mulugu district at 7:27 AM on Wednesday, with tremors felt in Hyderabad and parts of Andhra Pradesh. The sudden quake caused panic among residents, but no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage have emerged

article_image2

Officials are currently assessing the impact of the earthquake. Experts have urged residents to stay vigilant and avoid unstable or crowded structures during seismic events to ensure safety

article_image3

Telangana, typically in a low-intensity seismic zone, rarely experiences earthquakes. Classified under Zone II, the region is among the least prone to seismic activity in India, making this event unusual

article_image4

India is divided into four seismic zones, with Zone II having the lowest risk and Zone V the highest. About 59% of the country is earthquake-prone, with 11% in Zone V, 18% in Zone IV, 30% in Zone III, and the rest in Zone II, covering varying levels of seismic risk

