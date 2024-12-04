Earthquake strikes Telengana, tremors felt in Hyderabad; Check magnitude and other details

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Telangana's Mulugu region early this morning at 7:27 AM, according to the National Center for Seismology. The activity is rare as Telengana is a low intensity seismic zone

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Telangana's Mulugu district at 7:27 AM on Wednesday, with tremors felt in Hyderabad and parts of Andhra Pradesh. The sudden quake caused panic among residents, but no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage have emerged

Officials are currently assessing the impact of the earthquake. Experts have urged residents to stay vigilant and avoid unstable or crowded structures during seismic events to ensure safety

Telangana, typically in a low-intensity seismic zone, rarely experiences earthquakes. Classified under Zone II, the region is among the least prone to seismic activity in India, making this event unusual

India is divided into four seismic zones, with Zone II having the lowest risk and Zone V the highest. About 59% of the country is earthquake-prone, with 11% in Zone V, 18% in Zone IV, 30% in Zone III, and the rest in Zone II, covering varying levels of seismic risk

Latest Videos