Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: A surface circulation is currently active... a low-pressure area will form in the Bay of Bengal tomorrow, followed by a depression in the next 48 hours
Heavy rains again in the Telugu states
IMD Rain Alert: The weather dept warns rains will intensify in the Telugu states. A surface circulation may form a low-pressure area and depression in the Bay of Bengal, bringing rain to AP & Telangana. Be cautious.
Rains in AP today
The Disaster Management Authority says rain is likely today in Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts of AP, with moderate to heavy showers expected in some areas.
Depression in the Bay of Bengal
A low-pressure area will form by Tuesday, strengthening into a depression in 48 hours. This may cause heavy rain for 4 days. Farmers and the public are advised to take precautions.
Rains in these Telangana districts
Today in Telangana, rain is expected in several districts including Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Warangal. A yellow alert for thunderstorms has been issued by the weather center.
Lowest temperatures in Telangana
On Sunday, Aswaraopeta recorded 24 mm of rain. The lowest temperature was 18.2°C in Medak. Other areas like Adilabad and Patancheru recorded temperatures around 19.7°C.