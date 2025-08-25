Image Credit : Getty

Flood levels in the Godavari and Krishna rivers are currently receding. Although the water level at Bhadrachalam reached 39.2 feet, no danger warnings are in effect. The water level at Kunavaram in the Godavari River is 18.99 meters, and at Polavaram, it's 12.65 meters. Inflow and outflow at the Dhavaleswaram dam are recorded at 12.34 lakh cusecs.

Regarding the Krishna River, inflow at the Srisailam dam is 4.73 lakh cusecs, and outflow is 5.14 lakh cusecs. At Nagarjuna Sagar, inflow is 4.45 lakh cusecs, and outflow is 4.05 lakh cusecs. Inflow and outflow at the Prakasam Barrage are both at 3.92 lakh cusecs. Officials have urged people to remain cautious until the floodwaters completely recede.