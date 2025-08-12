2 5

Possibility of Low Pressure Formation

The Meteorological Department said that there is a possibility of a low-pressure area forming in the west-central Bay of Bengal. Several weather agencies, including Skymet, predict that it is likely to intensify into a depression from Wednesday and may hit the coast by Saturday. Due to its impact, widespread rainfall is likely in various parts of the country, including the state, till the 20th of this month.