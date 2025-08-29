3 5

Image Credit : Pexels

Rains for Another Two Days

Officials say the rain in Telangana is not likely to subside soon. Moderate to heavy rain is expected for another two days starting Friday (August 29) after rainfall throughout Thursday night. Red alerts have been issued for Jagtial and Nizamabad districts. Winds of 62–87 kmph are expected. Orange alerts have been announced for several districts, including Hanamkonda, Karimnagar, Medak, and Siddipet. A yellow alert is in effect for districts like Adilabad, Khammam, and Nalgonda.