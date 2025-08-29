- Home
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST update: Heavy rainfall alert issued; Check forecast
For the past three days, both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been experiencing heavy rainfall. Telangana, in particular, has witnessed torrential downpours, causing streams and rivers to overflow
2 Min read
15
Image Credit : Getty
Heavy Rainfall
Heavy rains in Telangana for the past three days have disrupted normal life. Northern Telangana districts are submerged, and several areas are flooded. Colonies in Kamareddy, Medak, and Siddipet are inundated, and transportation has been completely disrupted in some areas.
25
Image Credit : Venky Neelam/X
Record Rainfall in Kamareddy
Kamareddy district is completely submerged due to heavy rainfall over the past two days. The highest rainfall was recorded here. Villages and towns are flooded, confining people to their homes. The army rescued some farmers trapped in floods near Narmala in Sircilla.
35
Image Credit : Pexels
Rains for Another Two Days
Officials say the rain in Telangana is not likely to subside soon. Moderate to heavy rain is expected for another two days starting Friday (August 29) after rainfall throughout Thursday night. Red alerts have been issued for Jagtial and Nizamabad districts. Winds of 62–87 kmph are expected. Orange alerts have been announced for several districts, including Hanamkonda, Karimnagar, Medak, and Siddipet. A yellow alert is in effect for districts like Adilabad, Khammam, and Nalgonda.
45
Image Credit : unsplah
Impact of the Bay of Bengal
Although the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has weakened, its impact continues. The Meteorological Center said that while it is moving towards Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in northern Telangana districts. Although the rains are expected to decrease in two or three days, people are advised to remain cautious until then.
55
Image Credit : Asianet News
Holidays, Advised to be Alert
Holidays have been extended for educational institutions in several districts. Transportation, agricultural work, and daily activities have almost come to a standstill. Officials are increasing monitoring and providing necessary assistance to people in flood-prone areas. According to the Meteorological Department's forecast, moderate to heavy rainfall is inevitable in many parts of the state for the next two days.
