Weather Updates: The Meteorological Department has good news for the people of Telugu states waiting for rains. Weather conditions are changing favorably for heavy and very heavy rainfall... It has been reported that heavy rains will occur from now on. The Meteorological Department said that there will be heavy rains in the second half of July due to the active southwest monsoon, low pressure, depressions, and trough effects.

Already, heavy rains are falling in the northern states as well as neighboring states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala... but there is no trace of rain in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. But now rain warnings have been issued for these states as well. Moderate rains have already started and the Meteorological Department has said that these will turn into heavy rains.