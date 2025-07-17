2 6

Image Credit : Getty

Rains in July

June is gone, and people hoped for heavy rains in July. But half of this month has passed without rain. The Meteorological Department has good news for the worried Telugu people. They announced that rains will pick up in the Telugu states from today (July 17, Thursday) and heavy rains will begin. Let's find out what the weather will be like in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh today.