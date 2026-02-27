Congress MLA Qazi Muhammad Nizamuddin wrote to the Uttarakhand DGP about rising religious violence. Citing assaults on a Muslim man and a truck driver, he urged a fair probe, strict action, and protection for victims to uphold the state's harmony.

Congress Member of the Legislative Assembly of Uttarakhand Qazi Muhammad Nizamuddin from Manglaur in Haridwar district has written a letter to the Director General of Police of Uttarakhand on Thursday, expressing concern over recent incidents of violence allegedly occurring based on religion in the state.

MLA Cites Recent Assaults

He cited cases such as the mistreatment of a Muslim man offering prayers in a field and the assault of a truck driver in Haridwar. The Congress legislator emphasised that no one is above the law. In this context, he has urged the Uttarakhand DGP to ensure a fair investigation, strict action under relevant legal provisions, and the safety and protection of the victims.

In his letter, the MLA stated that Uttarakhand's identity is rooted in peace, communal harmony, and the rule of law, and that these values must be upheld at all costs.

Letter Details Impact on Social Harmony

The letter mentioned that," In recent days, incidents of communal violence and abuse have been continuously reported in the state of Uttarakhand, which are extremely worrying. In one case, an elderly Muslim man was assaulted and abused while offering namaz in a field. Similarly, an incident of a Muslim truck driver being beaten on the basis of religion has also come to light in Haridwar." Such Incidents not only pose a serious challenge to law and order but also adversely impact the state's social harmony, mutual trust, and constitutional values. Violence or harassment against any citizen based on their faith, identity, or community is completely unacceptable. The recurrence of these incidents is creating an atmosphere of fear and insecurity in society, which must be stopped promptly," stated in the letter.

Urges Strict Legal Action and Victim Protection

It is also mentioned that," The police must take serious cognisance of these incidents, ensure impartial and prompt investigations, register FIRs under stringent sections against the perpetrators, and take strict and exemplary legal action, and ensure the full protection and dignity of the victims. Furthermore, effective and concrete steps should be taken to prevent such incidents in the future so that the rule of law and social harmony remain intact in the state. I am confident that this matter will be given the highest priority, and necessary action will be taken." (ANI)