Tamil Nadu Weather Today: Tenkasi schools open tomorrow after heavy rainfall

Schools in Tenkasi, which were closed due to heavy rainfall, will function on November 30th to compensate for the lost day.

Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu

With the Northeast monsoon arriving early, several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and southern districts, experienced widespread rainfall. Tenkasi district witnessed continuous heavy downpour on the 19th, leading to flooded roads and difficulties for commuters.

School Closure Due to Rain

Following the heavy rain, District Collector Kamal Kishore announced a holiday for both private and government schools in Tenkasi.

Compensating for the School Holiday

To compensate for this holiday, a circular was initially sent to all headmasters declaring November 23rd (Saturday) as a full working day. However, this was later canceled by the District Chief Education Officer due to a voter camp (enrollment, deletion, and verification) scheduled for the same day.

Schools to Function on Saturday

Subsequently, November 30th (Saturday) has been declared a full working day, and both government and private schools will be functioning.

