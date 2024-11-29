Tamil Nadu Weather Today: Tenkasi schools open tomorrow after heavy rainfall

Schools in Tenkasi, which were closed due to heavy rainfall, will function on November 30th to compensate for the lost day.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 1:22 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 1:22 PM IST

Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu

With the Northeast monsoon arriving early, several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and southern districts, experienced widespread rainfall. Tenkasi district witnessed continuous heavy downpour on the 19th, leading to flooded roads and difficulties for commuters.

article_image2

School Closure Due to Rain

Following the heavy rain, District Collector Kamal Kishore announced a holiday for both private and government schools in Tenkasi.

article_image3

Compensating for the School Holiday

To compensate for this holiday, a circular was initially sent to all headmasters declaring November 23rd (Saturday) as a full working day. However, this was later canceled by the District Chief Education Officer due to a voter camp (enrollment, deletion, and verification) scheduled for the same day.

article_image4

Schools to Function on Saturday

Subsequently, November 30th (Saturday) has been declared a full working day, and both government and private schools will be functioning.

Outrage after Lord Hanuman's idol vandalised at Bengal temple, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari calls for action (WATCH)

Sambhal violence case: Supreme Court pauses trial court action until HC's order, sets next hearing in January

Karnataka: Marijuana kits introduced to detect smokers in Gangavathi

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Cigarette found inside chicken biryani at restaurant, video goes viral (WATCH)

'Move early, play late': Jaishankar's cricket analogy to decode India's foreign policy draws applause (WATCH)

Outrage after Lord Hanuman's idol vandalised at Bengal temple, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari calls for action (WATCH)

Shahrukh Khan Net Worth: Know assets, income and more about star

Sambhal violence case: Supreme Court pauses trial court action until HC's order, sets next hearing in January

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Nagarjuna reveals REAL reason of his son, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce

Karnataka: Marijuana kits introduced to detect smokers in Gangavathi

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

