Image Credit : Google

Due to this, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today. Strong surface winds of 30-40 kmph are also possible in a few places. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in isolated areas of the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts, while heavy rain is expected in parts of Dindigul, Tiruppur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode, and Salem districts.