Tamil Nadu Weather: Dry conditions expected to persist in THESE States in coming days; Check details

Fog increases in Tamil Nadu after the northeast monsoon ends. Light rain possible in South Tamil Nadu, while dry weather is expected in North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Detailed weather report here.

Sun to scorch Tamil Nadu

The Northeast monsoon brought rain to most parts of Tamil Nadu, filling water bodies. Following its conclusion last week, fog has increased in several areas, and afternoons have become hotter. The Chennai Meteorological Department predicts light to moderate rain in a few places in South Tamil Nadu today (02-02-2025) due to variations in easterly wind speed.

Foggy mornings

Generally dry weather is expected in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Light fog is also anticipated in the mornings across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Dry weather in Tamil Nadu

Dry weather is expected tomorrow (03-02-2025) in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Light fog is anticipated in the mornings. Dry weather is also predicted from 04-02-2025 to 08-02-2025.

Chennai weather forecast

Today (02-02-2025): Partly cloudy sky with light morning fog. Maximum temperature around 31-32°C and minimum around 22-23°C. Tomorrow (03-02-2025): Partly cloudy sky with light morning fog. Maximum temperature around 31-32°C and minimum around 22-23°C.

