Tamil Nadu Weather: Dry conditions expected to persist in THESE States in coming days; Check details

Fog increases in Tamil Nadu after the northeast monsoon ends. Light rain possible in South Tamil Nadu, while dry weather is expected in North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Detailed weather report here.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 2, 2025, 4:36 PM IST

Sun to scorch Tamil Nadu

The Northeast monsoon brought rain to most parts of Tamil Nadu, filling water bodies. Following its conclusion last week, fog has increased in several areas, and afternoons have become hotter. The Chennai Meteorological Department predicts light to moderate rain in a few places in South Tamil Nadu today (02-02-2025) due to variations in easterly wind speed.

budget 2025
article_image2

Foggy mornings

Generally dry weather is expected in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Light fog is also anticipated in the mornings across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

article_image3

Dry weather in Tamil Nadu

Dry weather is expected tomorrow (03-02-2025) in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Light fog is anticipated in the mornings. Dry weather is also predicted from 04-02-2025 to 08-02-2025.

article_image4

Chennai weather forecast

Today (02-02-2025): Partly cloudy sky with light morning fog. Maximum temperature around 31-32°C and minimum around 22-23°C. Tomorrow (03-02-2025): Partly cloudy sky with light morning fog. Maximum temperature around 31-32°C and minimum around 22-23°C.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Gangster Joginder Gyong deported from Philippines to India; handed over to Delhi police anr

Gangster Joginder Gyong deported from Philippines to India; handed over to Delhi police

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Parsee Gymkhana in Mumbai, plays tennis-ball cricket dmn

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Parsee Gymkhana in Mumbai, plays tennis-ball cricket

Another RG Kar SHOCKER! MBBS student found hanging in hospital quarters; probe on anr

Another RG Kar SHOCKER! MBBS student found hanging in hospital quarters; probe on

Union minister Suresh Gopi suggests upper castes should manage tribal affairs, CK Janu calls it "derogatory" dmn

Union minister Suresh Gopi suggests upper castes should manage tribal affairs, CK Janu calls it "derogatory"

PM Modi refutes AAP claims, assures no slums in delhi will be demolished anr

PM Modi refutes AAP’s claims, assures no slums in Delhi will be demolished; welfare schemes will continue

Recent Stories

8th Pay Commission: How much salary of central government employees will increase? gcw

8th Pay Commission: How much salary of central government employees will increase?

8 budget-friendly romantic getaways for couples under 30k in February

Valentine's Day : 8 budget-friendly romantic getaways for couples under 30k in February

PM Modi congratulates Indian team for winning ICC U19 Womens T20 World Cup dmn

"Proud of our Nari Shakti": PM Modi congratulates Indian team for winning ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

Ola S1 Pro Plus electric scooter: Check out its top features, specs & more gcw

Ola S1 Pro Plus electric scooter: Check out its top features, specs & more

Gangster Joginder Gyong deported from Philippines to India; handed over to Delhi police anr

Gangster Joginder Gyong deported from Philippines to India; handed over to Delhi police

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon