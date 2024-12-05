Tamil Nadu Weather-Cyclone Fengal Update: 3 days holiday for schools, colleges due to heavy rain

Due to heavy rainfall and ongoing relief efforts following Cyclone Fengal in Villupuram district, schools and colleges have extended their holidays. Educational institutions have now been closed for a total of six consecutive days.

Cyclone Fengal

Cyclone Fengal, which formed in the Bay of Bengal on October 26th, exhibited unpredictable movement. Initially expected to impact Chennai, it brought unprecedented heavy rainfall to Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, and Krishnagiri districts.

Villupuram Heavy Rain

This resulted in flooding in several districts, causing severe damage to roads and bridges. Transportation to many villages has been cut off. Villupuram district has been particularly affected.

School Closure

Floodwaters persist in some areas of the district, causing hardship for residents. Restoration work is underway day and night. Consequently, schools and colleges have been closed for the past few days.

School Holiday Extended

Due to ongoing relief work, schools and colleges in Villupuram will also remain closed tomorrow. District Collector C. Palani announced that schools and colleges will reopen on November 9th, after the weekend. This marks six consecutive days of closure for educational institutions.

