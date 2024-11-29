Tamil Nadu Weather: Chennai to have heavy rainfall; IMD issues alerts for coastal areas of TN, Puducherry

A deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to cross the north Tamil Nadu coast tomorrow. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and other districts. Rain is expected to continue even after the depression crosses the coast.

Deep Depression The northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu has reached its crucial stage. While the first cyclone of the season was anticipated, it did not intensify. The deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to move north-northwest and cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram tomorrow (30th) morning as a depression. Wind speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, are expected.

Heavy rain in Chennai today Due to this depression, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Ariyalur, and Thanjavur districts. Heavy rain is also likely in Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, and Kallakurichi districts. Rain is expected to continue even after the depression crosses the coast tomorrow (30.11.2024).

Heavy rain tomorrow, where? Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam districts, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is also possible in Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, and Karur districts.

Heavy rain today Private weather analyst Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John stated that due to the deep depression, cloud formation has intensified, leading to increased rainfall in the afternoon, evening, and night. He also predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in coastal areas from Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur to Marakkanam from today until the 30th. He emphasized the need for close monitoring of rainfall in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur, especially tomorrow (30th).

