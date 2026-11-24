Tamil Nadu is grandly celebrating the Karthigai Deepam festival today (November 24). People light earthen lamps in their homes to worship the divine on this auspicious day. Especially, devotees from various districts of Tamil Nadu and other states visit the Annamalaiyar temple in Tiruvannamalai to witness the Maha Deepam festival.

Amidst these celebrations, the meteorological department has warned that heavy rains are likely in many parts of Tamil Nadu today. Accordingly, the public is advised to be cautious as heavy rain accompanied by thunder, lightning, and strong winds may occur in 9 districts today.

Karthigai Deepam Astrology: How will it be for the 12 zodiac signs? Who will get Lord Shiva's blessings?