The BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal are set to announce a new alliance for upcoming Punjab polls. Meanwhile, the Punjab BJP has formed a 16-member State Election Committee, led by Kewal Singh Dhillon, to prepare for the 2027 Assembly elections.

BJP and Akali Dal Expected to Announce Alliance for Punjab Assembly

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): In what will be an important political development in Punjab, the BJP and the Akali Dal are likely to announce their alliance for the State polls to be held next year on Tuesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal will jointly address a news conference in New Delhi shortly. The two parties have been long standing allies but in 2020 the Akali Dal walked out of the alliance citing its objections to the three Farm laws that had been introduced at the time. Those laws have since been withdrawn by the central government. The Akali Dal-BJP alliance held power in Punjab for ten years before the combine lost the 2017 Punjab Assembly election. Congress returned to power under Captain Amarinder Singh. In 2022 the AAP swept the state relegating the Akali Dal and the BJP, which had contested separately, to also-rans.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Punjab unit on Monday announced its State Election Committee for the 2027 Assembly elections, with state president Kewal Singh Dhillon heading the 16-member panel comprising senior party leaders and former state presidents. The committee includes National Vice President Manpreet Badal, Rajya Sabha MP and Central Office In-charge Tarun Chugh, former state presidents Ashwani Sharma, Sunil Jakhar, Avinash Rai Khanna, Manoranjan Kalia and Shwait Malik. Former state president and ex-Union Minister of State Vijay Sampla, former Union Minister of State Preneet Kaur, former Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu, state General Secretary (Organisation) Mantri Srinivasulu, state secretary Manjit Singh Manna, former Punjab minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, former Deputy Speaker of Punjab Dinesh Babu and Mukerian MLA Jangi Lal Mahajan are also part of the committee. The party has named National General Secretary, state in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Satish Poonia, state co-in-charge Virendra Sachdeva and state co-in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Alka Gurjar as special invitees to the committee.

The announcement was made through an official statement issued by Dhillon on November 23. The constitution of the State Election Committee comes as the BJP steps up its organisational preparations for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The party had recently announced the formation of its State Manifesto Committee and State Chargesheet Committee, appointing former state president Avinash Rai Khanna and former state president Sunil Jakhar as their respective chairpersons. According to official orders issued under the signature of Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, the committees have been tasked with formulating the party’s electoral roadmap and framing a comprehensive chargesheet to hold the incumbent government accountable.