Tamil Nadu: Tomato, onion, other vegetable prices skyrocket at Chennai’s Koyambedu Market

Tomato And Onion Price Today: Vegetable prices, including tomatoes and onions, have surged, impacting kitchen budgets. Prices for tomatoes and onions are competitively increasing at the Koyambedu market.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 12:10 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

Tomato & Onion

Cooking and the need for vegetables are inseparable. Tomatoes and onions are essential ingredients, playing a crucial role in various dishes.

article_image2

Tomato Price Surge

Tomato prices have skyrocketed recently. Wholesale prices have reached 60-70 rupees per kg, while retail prices are as high as 90 rupees. Onion prices have also been high for months.

article_image3

Onion Price Update

Onion prices reached 100 rupees per kg last week. With increased supply, prices have slightly decreased to 65 rupees wholesale and 75-80 rupees retail.

article_image4

Green Vegetable Prices

Prices for green vegetables at Koyambedu market: Ridge gourd 40/kg, snake gourd 30/kg, radish 30/kg, okra 40/kg, mango 50/kg, ginger 110/kg, beans 40/kg, eggplant 30-40/kg.

article_image5

Vegetable Price Update

Drumstick prices range from 150-250 rupees per kg. Cucumber is 30/kg, cluster beans 50/kg, cauliflower 10-20 each, carrots 50/kg, cabbage 25/kg, French beans 60/kg, butter beans 60/kg, and bottle gourd 30/kg.

article_image6

Bitter gourd is 30/kg, capsicum 40/kg, potatoes 50/kg, beetroot 45/kg, green chilies 30/kg, tomatoes 60/kg, shallots 60-70/kg, and large onions 60-70/kg at Koyambedu market.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Who is George Jacob Koovakad, the first Indian Catholic priest to be appointed as Cardinal? gcw

Who is George Jacob Koovakad, the Indian Catholic priest to be appointed as Cardinal by Pope Francis?

Protest erupts in Andhra's Rayachoti after Ayyappa devotees allegedly attacked by Islamists (WATCH) shk

Protest erupts in Andhra's Rayachoti after Ayyappa devotees allegedly attacked by Islamists (WATCH)

Jyotiraditya Scindia walks the ramp at Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in Delhi, stuns audience (WATCH) gcw

Jyotiraditya Scindia walks the ramp at Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in Delhi, stuns audience (WATCH)

CM Yogi Adityanath inspects smart Prayagraj preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, sets deadline for completion vkp

CM Yogi Adityanath inspects smart Prayagraj preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, sets deadline for completion

PM Modi to unveil projects worth over Rs 7000 crore on Dec 13 for well-organized Mahakumbh 2025 gcw

PM Modi to unveil projects worth over Rs 7000 crore on Dec 13 for well-organized Mahakumbh 2025

Recent Stories

Who is George Jacob Koovakad, the first Indian Catholic priest to be appointed as Cardinal? gcw

Who is George Jacob Koovakad, the Indian Catholic priest to be appointed as Cardinal by Pope Francis?

Heart health: Know the importance of physical activity in maintaining cardiovascular health RBA

Heart health: Know the importance of physical activity in maintaining cardiovascular health

Protest erupts in Andhra's Rayachoti after Ayyappa devotees allegedly attacked by Islamists (WATCH) shk

Protest erupts in Andhra's Rayachoti after Ayyappa devotees allegedly attacked by Islamists (WATCH)

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Australia defeats India by 10 wickets; series level at 1-1 dmn

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Australia defeats India by 10 wickets; series level at 1-1

Lab-Grown Diamonds to Colourful Gemstones-8 Sustainable Luxury Trends to Watch in 2025 RBA

Lab-Grown Diamonds to Colourful Gemstones-8 Sustainable Luxury Trends to Watch in 2025

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon