Tamil Nadu: Tomato, onion, other vegetable prices skyrocket at Chennai’s Koyambedu Market

Tomato And Onion Price Today: Vegetable prices, including tomatoes and onions, have surged, impacting kitchen budgets. Prices for tomatoes and onions are competitively increasing at the Koyambedu market.

Tomato & Onion

Cooking and the need for vegetables are inseparable. Tomatoes and onions are essential ingredients, playing a crucial role in various dishes.

Tomato Price Surge Tomato prices have skyrocketed recently. Wholesale prices have reached 60-70 rupees per kg, while retail prices are as high as 90 rupees. Onion prices have also been high for months.

Onion Price Update Onion prices reached 100 rupees per kg last week. With increased supply, prices have slightly decreased to 65 rupees wholesale and 75-80 rupees retail.

Green Vegetable Prices Prices for green vegetables at Koyambedu market: Ridge gourd 40/kg, snake gourd 30/kg, radish 30/kg, okra 40/kg, mango 50/kg, ginger 110/kg, beans 40/kg, eggplant 30-40/kg.

Vegetable Price Update Drumstick prices range from 150-250 rupees per kg. Cucumber is 30/kg, cluster beans 50/kg, cauliflower 10-20 each, carrots 50/kg, cabbage 25/kg, French beans 60/kg, butter beans 60/kg, and bottle gourd 30/kg.

Bitter gourd is 30/kg, capsicum 40/kg, potatoes 50/kg, beetroot 45/kg, green chilies 30/kg, tomatoes 60/kg, shallots 60-70/kg, and large onions 60-70/kg at Koyambedu market.

Latest Videos