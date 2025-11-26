Union Minister Kiren Rijiju urged citizens to recommit to constitutional principles on Constitution Day. PM Modi will attend celebrations at Samvidhan Sadan, where President Murmu will lead a reading of the Preamble to mark the occasion.

Government Marks Constitution Day

Marking the Constitution Day, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday appealed to the public to recommit themselves to the principles of the Constitution. Recalling the vision of makers of the Constitution, Rijiju wrote on X, "As the nation marks the adoption of our Constitution, we remember the vision that laid the bedrock of India's democracy. On this Constitution Day, let us recommit ourselves to justice, liberty, equality & fraternity, principles that define who we are."

On November 26, 1949, the Indian Constituent Assembly formally adopted the Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950. The day is marked by the Central government's celebration of the principles of democracy, justice, and equality.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Constitution Day Celebrations at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan today at around 11 AM. This year marks the 76th anniversary of the adoption of its constitution. The celebrations will see the participation of President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla, Members of Parliament from both Houses, among others, according to a release from the PMO.

The President will lead the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution of India during the programme. Further, a translated version of the Constitution of India will be released in nine languages, including Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia, and Assamese, the release stated. The commemorative booklet "Art and Calligraphy in the Indian Constitution" will also be released during the programme.

Congress to Observe 'Samvidhan Bachao Divas'

Meanwhile, Congress has directed all its state units to observe November 26 as 'Samvidhan Bachao Divas' at Pradesh Congress Committees (PCC) offices and district headquarters across the country. In the letter, the Congress highlighted the importance of the occasion, stating, "On the solemn occasion of Constitution Day, the Indian National Congress calls upon all Pradesh Congress Committees to observe 26 November as Samvidhan Bachao Divas across the country. This year's observance carries profound significance given the unprecedented challenges facing our democratic institutions and the very spirit of our Constitution."

The party emphasised that the fundamental values enshrined in the Constitution, including justice, liberty, equality, fraternity and the protection of every citizen's rights, are currently under visible strain. "The country is witnessing a growing attack on the constitution marked by systematic vote theft, electoral malpractices, abuse of institutions, and the dubious Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-driven attempts to distort the electoral rolls. These actions strike at the very heart of our constitutional morality and democratic traditions. It is our collective responsibility to expose these dangers before the people, and to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to defend the Constitution, its institutions, and its values," the letter stated. (ANI)