An upper air circulation prevails over South Odisha and adjoining areas. A similar circulation exists over South India. Due to this, light to moderate thunderstorms are expected in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Strong surface winds, reaching 40 to 50 kmph, are also possible in a few places. Heavy rainfall is likely in isolated areas of the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts.