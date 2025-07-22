Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Six districts brace for heavy rainfall; Check
Due to an upper air circulation, thunderstorms are expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Chennai and its suburbs are also likely to experience light rain today
Several parts of Tamil Nadu experienced scorching heat exceeding 100 degrees, causing great discomfort to the public. However, in recent days, Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu have experienced intermittent rainfall, bringing cooler weather.
An upper air circulation prevails over South Odisha and adjoining areas. A similar circulation exists over South India. Due to this, light to moderate thunderstorms are expected in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Strong surface winds, reaching 40 to 50 kmph, are also possible in a few places. Heavy rainfall is likely in isolated areas of the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts.
Chennai and its suburbs are expected to have partly cloudy skies today. Light thunderstorms are possible in some areas of the city. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 32-33°C, and the minimum temperature around 26-27°C, according to the Meteorological Department.
Light rain is expected in six districts of Tamil Nadu within the next 3 hours. Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Theni, and Dindigul districts are likely to experience light rain until 10 am, according to the Chennai Meteorological Center.