Tamil Nadu Rain Alert: Chennai, Other Districts to Get Rain Till Jan 27
While Tamil Nadu is sweltering under intense heat, the Chennai Meteorological Centre has announced a possibility of rain. You can find the full details in this report.
Chance of rain in Tamil Nadu
Amidst heavy fog at night and intense heat by day, the Chennai Met Centre has forecast rain in Tamil Nadu from Jan 25 to 27. Moderate rain is likely today in some areas.
Dry weather from 28th to 31st
On the 27th, light to moderate rain is possible in a few places. But from the 28th to the 31st, dry weather is expected to return across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
How about in Chennai?
In Chennai, skies will be cloudy with moderate rain today. A fishermen warning is in effect from Jan 25-29 for coastal areas due to strong winds up to 60 km/h.
