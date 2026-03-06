Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan launched the first blast for the Anakampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi road tunnel, a major infrastructure project aimed at improving connectivity to Wayanad. The 8.73-km tunnel is estimated to cost ₹2,134.5 crore.

Wayanad Tunnel Project Blasting Begins

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday switched on the first blast for the construction of the Anakampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi road tunnel, one of Kerala's major infrastructure projects aimed at improving connectivity to Wayanad. The ceremony was held at the Marippuzha project site at around 12 noon. The Chief Minister had earlier inaugurated the Anakampoyil-Wayanad road tunnel project on August 31, 2025.

Blasting, which is one of the key phases of the project, began after completing preliminary works such as the construction of a temporary bridge, installation of a crusher unit, fuel tank facilities and workers' camp sheds.

The proposed 8.73-km tunnel connecting Kozhikode and Wayanad districts is among the largest infrastructure development projects in the state. The project is being supervised by the Kerala Public Works Department and funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) responsible for the implementation and execution of the project is Konkan Railway Corporation Limited. The tunnel construction has been awarded to Dilip Buildcon Limited, based in Bhopal, and Royal Infrastructure. The project is estimated to cost ₹2,134.5 crore and is expected to be completed within four years.

Kerala Fire and Rescue Service Modernised

Earlier on Thursday, CM said that the government is taking a committed approach to modernising the fire and rescue service and that renovation works worth Rs 251 crore have been carried out in the service in 10 years. The CM was speaking after inaugurating the new building of the Panur Fire Station online.

The service has all the latest equipment, such as underwater drones, robo firefighters, fire tenders, and advanced rescue tenders.

A comprehensive change was made in the department after the 2018 floods. Around 10,000 Civil Defence Volunteers and 4,500 Apthamitra workers, who ensure public participation in disaster management, have become the strength of Kerala. The strength of the force is a 31-member team that has received special training from ITBP and NDRF. For the first time in history, 100 female firefighters have been created. 17 selected from these were trained in scuba diving, forming the country's first women's scuba diving team. (ANI)