The GSEB SSC Result for 2026 has been announced. This year, the Gujarat Board Class 10th exams saw a total pass percentage of 83.86%, which means 6.34 lakh students have successfully cleared the exam. Here are all the important details about the results, toppers, and district-wise performance.

GSEB SSC Result 2026 Out: The wait is finally over! The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the results for the Class 10th (SSC) exams 2026 today morning at 8 AM. After a long wait, the results for lakhs of students are now available on the official website, gseb.org. This year's results have thrown up some interesting numbers, with the overall pass percentage and district-wise performance grabbing everyone's attention. Here's a full breakdown.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

GSEB SSC Result 2026: When were the Gujarat Board 10th exams held?

The Gujarat Board's Class 10th exams were conducted between February 26 and March 16, 2026. All papers were held in a single shift from 10 AM to 1:15 PM. The Class 12th exams were also held during the same period, and their results were announced earlier on May 5.

GSEB SSC Result 2026: This year's pass percentage

This year, the total pass percentage for the GSEB SSC exam is 83.86%, which is a slight increase compared to last year. A total of 7,56,392 students appeared for the exam, out of which 6,34,327 students passed. Last year, the pass percentage was 83.08%. This is the second consecutive year that the board's overall result has crossed the 80% mark.

GSEB SSC Result 2026: Girls have once again made everyone proud

Once again, girls have performed better than boys in the results. The pass percentage for female students is 88.28%, while for male students, it is 80.12%. This gap shows that the performance of girls has been remarkably strong this year as well.

GSEB SSC Result 2026 Topper: Who topped the exams?

According to reports, there was a significant difference in the results across various districts and mediums.

Best Performance: Narmada district (90.85%)

Lowest Performance: Panchmahal district (76.42%)

English Medium: 92.50% pass percentage (Best)

Gujarati Medium: 82.67% pass percentage

GSEB Class 10 Result: Subject-wise top scores and number of toppers

If you want to know the highest marks and the number of students who achieved them in each subject, here's the list. Science had the highest number of toppers, with 8,250 students scoring a perfect 100/100. In Basic Maths, over 3,500 students got full marks, while only 91 students managed to score 100 in Standard Maths. Sanskrit and Social Science also saw a large number of top scorers.

Gujarati FL: 99 marks - 26 students

Hindi FL: 99 marks - 1 student

Marathi FL: 95 marks - 5 students

English FL: 96 marks - 10 students

Urdu FL: 100 marks - 1 student

Odia FL: 99 marks - 1 student

Social Science: 100 marks - 2,943 students

Science: 100 marks - 8,250 students (Most toppers)

Standard Maths: 100 marks - 91 students

Basic Maths: 100 marks - 3,529 students

Gujarati SL: 99 marks - 1 student

Hindi SL: 100 marks - 2 students

Sindhi SL: 84 marks - 1 student

English SL: 100 marks - 1 student

Sanskrit SL: 100 marks - 2,712 students

Persian SL: 100 marks - 8 students

Arabic SL: 100 marks - 12 students

Urdu SL: 90 marks - 1 student

Health Care: 100 marks - 3 students

Beauty and Wellness: 100 marks - 15 students

Retail: 100 marks - 27 students

Electronics and Hardware: 100 marks - 3 students

Agriculture: 100 marks - 17 students

Apparel/Home Furnishing: 100 marks - 1 student

Automotive: 99 marks - 1 student

Tourism & Hospitality: 100 marks - 1 student

Banking & Financial Services: 100 marks - 18 students

Food Processing: 97 marks - 2 students

IT/ITES: 100 marks - 75 students

Plumber: 99 marks - 1 student

Sports/Physical Education: 99 marks - 8 students

Power: 97 marks - 1 student

Construction: 92 marks - 1 student

Logistics: 93 marks - 1 student

GSEB SSC Result 2026: What's included in the marksheet?

The GSEB digital marksheet will again show separate marks for theory and practical exams. The final result has been released with a combined grade for all subjects. Students are advised to cross-check their practical marks with their school records.

GSEB SSC Result 2026: Options for students not satisfied with their results

For students who are not happy with their results, the board is preparing to start the process for re-evaluation and re-checking. Applications for re-checking will begin two days after the results are out. The fee will be Rs. 100 per subject.

GSEB SSC Result 2026: Chance for a supplementary exam

A supplementary exam will be held in June 2026 for students who failed or scored low marks. Under the board's 'Best of Two' policy, the better score from the two attempts will be considered final.