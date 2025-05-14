1 6

Southwest Monsoon Begins

The southwest monsoon has commenced in the South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea, and Nicobar Islands. An atmospheric upper layer circulation prevails over the Andaman Sea. Due to changes in the speed of westerly winds, light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning, and strong winds (40-50 km/h) is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today. Heavy rain is likely in a few places in the hilly regions of Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts, Nilgiris, Theni, and Dindigul districts.