Heavy rain predicted in Tamil Nadu as monsoon arrives
The southwest monsoon commenced today in the South Bay of Bengal, Andaman, and Nicobar Islands. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning.
| Published : May 14 2025, 10:15 AM
2 Min read
Southwest Monsoon Begins
The southwest monsoon has commenced in the South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea, and Nicobar Islands. An atmospheric upper layer circulation prevails over the Andaman Sea. Due to changes in the speed of westerly winds, light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning, and strong winds (40-50 km/h) is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today. Heavy rain is likely in a few places in the hilly regions of Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts, Nilgiris, Theni, and Dindigul districts.
Rain with thunder and lightning in Tamil Nadu
Similarly, light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning, and strong winds (40-50 km/h) is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal tomorrow. Heavy rain is likely in a few places in the hilly regions of Coimbatore district and Nilgiris district.
Heavy rain warning in 9 districts
Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning, and strong winds (30-40 km/h) is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on May 16. Heavy rain is likely in a few places in Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai districts, and Karaikal, according to the Meteorological Department.
Maximum temperature forecast
From today until the 15th, there is little chance of a significant change in the maximum temperature in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. On the 16th and 17th, there is little chance of a significant change in the maximum temperature in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. However, the maximum temperature may decrease slightly in a few places.
Temperature variation
From today until the 15th, the maximum temperature in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal may be 2-3°C above normal. Heat-related discomfort may occur in a few parts of Tamil Nadu during these two days due to high temperature and humidity.
Chennai and suburban weather
The sky will be partly cloudy in Chennai and suburbs today. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely in a few areas of the city. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 39-40°C and the minimum temperature around 28-30°C.
