South India Weather Forecast: North-East Monsoon Brings Heavy Rain, Temperature Drop
South India Weather Forecast: The weather department predicts heavy thunderstorms until October 18. The northeast monsoon has finally arrived after a weak southwest monsoon, thanks to a fresh depression over the Bay of Bengal
Entry of the northeast monsoon
The Central Meteorological Department expects heavy showers until October 18. The city will see cloudy skies for the next three days. Strong winds blowing at 30 to 40 kmph will accompany frequent thunderstorms. This fresh spell brings relief after a severely deficient southwest monsoon.
Wednesday evening rain in South Interior Karnataka
The weather department forecasts a 30 percent deficit for the northeast monsoon this year. The city temperature will hover between a minimum of 20 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius. Light rain already touched parts of the city and rural areas on Wednesday.
Depression in the Bay of Bengal
The Central Meteorological Department predicts rain across city and rural areas starting Thursday. The Bay of Bengal depression has created perfect conditions for the northeast monsoon. Rain will likely continue from October 15 to October 22. Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are already experiencing these monsoon showers.
Heavy showers across multiple regions
The southwest monsoon will officially exit India soon. Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Andhra Pradesh expect heavy rain from October 15 to 18. Karnataka will see specific spells on October 17 and 18, while Rayalaseema gets rain on October 15 and 16.
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