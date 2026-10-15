Leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and S Jaishankar paid tribute to former President APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary, hailing his contributions to science and his role as an inspiration for the nation's youth.

Leaders Pay Tribute to 'People's President'

Leaders paid tributes to former President and Bharat Ratna recipient APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary, remembering his contributions to India's scientific development and his efforts to inspire the country's youth. Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Kalam, remembering his contributions to strengthening India's strategic capabilities and upholding democratic values. He said the 'Missile Man of India' would continue to inspire younger generations to dedicate themselves to serving the nation.

Tributes to the People’s President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Ji, on his Jayanti. Kalam Ji dedicated his rare scientific genius to making India a significant strategic power and upheld the highest democratic values as the President of India. The Missile Man of India will remain an ideal who will continue to inspire the younger generation to put their heart and soul into serving the nation. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 15, 2026

"Tributes to the People’s President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Ji, on his Jayanti. Kalam Ji dedicated his rare scientific genius to making India a significant strategic power and upheld the highest democratic values as the President of India. The Missile Man of India will remain an ideal who will continue to inspire the younger generation to put their heart and soul into serving the nation," Shah said in a post on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute, remembering his contributions to strengthening India's defence self-reliance and inspiring scientific thinking, self-confidence and nation-building among the youth. He also highlighted Kalam's simplicity and his special bond with children and young people, saying his ideals and dedication to the nation would continue to inspire generations.

"On the birth anniversary of former President of India and renowned scientist Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, I pay my humble respects to him. His contribution to strengthening India's self-reliance in the defense sector is unforgettable," Singh said.

On the birth anniversary of former President of India and eminent scientist Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam ji, I offer my respectful salutations to him. His contribution to strengthening India's self-reliance in the defense sector is unforgettable. His vision of a developed India and his efforts to instill scientific thinking, self-confidence, and a resolve for nation-building in the country's youth will always be an inspiration. Even after reaching the highest office of the President, Dr. Kalam ji's simplicity and ease remained the same. Being among children and youth, interacting with them, and encouraging them were such characteristics of his personality that earned him a special place in the hearts of the countrymen. His thoughts, ideals, and dedication to the nation will always inspire future generations. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 15, 2026

"Even after reaching the highest office of the President, Dr. Kalam's simplicity and natural demeanor remained unchanged. Staying among children and youth, engaging with them, and encouraging them were such qualities of his personality that earned him a special place in the hearts of his fellow citizens. His thoughts, ideals, and dedication to the nation will continue to inspire generations to come," the post read.

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote, “Pay my tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary today. His vision, commitment & dedication for the nation continue to inspire.”

Pay my tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary today. His vision, commitment & dedication for the nation continue to inspire. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 15, 2026

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan also remembered Kalam, describing him as a visionary scientist who rose from a humble family in Rameswaram to become one of India's most respected scientific leaders and its beloved People's President. Highlighting Kalam's journey, he noted his contributions to the development of India's indigenous Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-III), the Agni and Prithvi missile programmes, and Pokhran-II, as well as his vision for national development through Technology Vision 2020.

Remembering Bharat Ratna Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Ji on his birth anniversary, a visionary scientist who rose from a humble family in Rameswaram to become one of Bharat’s most respected scientific leaders and its beloved People’s President. His journey exemplifies the power of education, discipline, perseverance and dedication. From working as a young newspaper distributor to leading the development of India’s indigenous SLV-III launch vehicle, advancing the Agni and Prithvi missile programmes, contributing to Pokhran-II and championing Technology Vision 2020, he devoted his life to strengthening Bharat’s scientific capabilities and advancing its aspirations for development. Beyond his scientific achievements and distinguished presidency, Kalam Ji’s enduring contribution was his commitment to education and youth empowerment. As a teacher, author and mentor, he inspired generations to pursue knowledge, embrace innovation and contribute meaningfully to the nation. His life reminds us that humble beginnings need not limit great ambitions, that setbacks can become opportunities for learning, and that true achievement lies in combining knowledge with integrity, humility and service to society. His vision of a developed Bharat remains a call to action for every citizen, especially its youth, to dream with purpose, work with determination and contribute to nation-building. On his birth anniversary, let us honour his legacy by upholding the values he embodied: scientific temper, self-reliance, lifelong learning and unwavering commitment to the progress of Bharat. - @PawanKalyan #APJAbdulKalam #WorldStudentsDay #DevelopedBharat — Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) October 15, 2026

"Remembering Bharat Ratna Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Ji on his birth anniversary, a visionary scientist who rose from a humble family in Rameswaram to become one of Bharat’s most respected scientific leaders and its beloved People’s President. His journey exemplifies the power of education, discipline, perseverance and dedication. From working as a young newspaper distributor to leading the development of India’s indigenous SLV-III launch vehicle, advancing the Agni and Prithvi missile programmes, contributing to Pokhran-II and championing Technology Vision 2020, he devoted his life to strengthening Bharat’s scientific capabilities and advancing its aspirations for development," Kalyan wrote in a post on X.

He also called for upholding the values associated with Kalam's legacy, including scientific temper, self-reliance, lifelong learning and dedication to the nation's progress. "His vision of a developed Bharat remains a call to action for every citizen, especially its youth, to dream with purpose, work with determination and contribute to nation-building. On his birth anniversary, let us honour his legacy by upholding the values he embodied: scientific temper, self-reliance, lifelong learning and unwavering commitment to the progress of Bharat," the post read.

Further, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also paid tribute to the former President.

On the birth anniversary of India's great scientist, former President, 'Bharat Ratna' Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam ji, known as the 'Missile Man', a hundred salutations. https://t.co/Ciblikdh3W — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 15, 2026

"On the birth anniversary of India's great scientist, former President, and 'Bharat Ratna' recipient, the 'Missile Man' Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Ji, a hundredfold salutations," Yadav said.

A Life Dedicated to Science and Nation-Building

Born on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam rose from humble beginnings to become a distinguished scientist and the 11th President of India, serving from 2002 to 2007.

Kalam made a significant contribution as Project Director to develop India's first indigenous Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-III), which successfully injected the Rohini satellite into near-Earth orbit in July 1980 and made India an exclusive member of the Space Club.

He was responsible for the evolution of ISRO's launch vehicle programme, particularly the PSLV configuration. He was responsible for the development and operationalisation of AGNI and PRITHVI Missiles and for building indigenous capability in critical technologies through the networking of multiple institutions.

Beyond his scientific contributions, Kalam was deeply passionate about inspiring the youth of India. He authored several influential books, such as "Wings of Fire," "Ignited Minds," and "India 2020," all centred around dreaming big and building a stronger nation.

Kalam passed away on July 27, 2015. (ANI)