Kolkata Metro Durga Puja: Hop Off At These Blue Line Stations For Famous Pandals
Kolkata Durga Puja: Durga Puja happens all over the world, but Kolkata hits different. Lakhs of people from across India and abroad visit the city during the festival. You can easily skip the crazy traffic and use the Metro Rail
Metro Rail Blue Line
Pandal Hopping Via Kolkata Metro
You will face massive traffic jams on most Kolkata roads during Durga Puja. Finding a parking spot is another big headache. You can easily avoid this mess and take the Metro to visit different pandals. The Kolkata Metro Blue Line connects you directly to many famous puja locations.
Famous Pandals
Belgachia Metro Station
You can get down at Belgachia station on the Blue Line to visit several top pandals. This stop covers Dum Dum Park Tarun Sangha, Dum Dum Park Sarbojanin, Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra, Tala Prattoy, Tala Barowari, and Sreebhumi.
Famous Pandals Near Shyambazar
You can step out at Shyambazar station to see Bagbazar Sarbojanin, one of Kolkata's most traditional pujas. You can also walk down to Jagat Mukherjee Park, Friends Union, and Shyam Square from here.
Pandal Hub At Sovabazar
You can cover a massive list of famous pandals from Sovabazar Sutanuti station. This includes Ahiritola Sarbojanin, Beniatola, Kumartuli Sarbojanin, Kumartuli Park, Hatibagan Sarbojanin, Hatibagan Nabin Pally, Nalin Sarkar Street, Kashi Bose Lane, Kar Bagan, Telengabagan, Sikdar Bagan, and Gouribari.
Pandals Around Girish Park
You can easily walk to Simla Byayam Samiti from Girish Park Metro station. You can also visit Pathuriaghata Pancher Pally, Chaltabagan, and Chorbagan Sarbojanin from this stop.
MG Road Metro Station
You can drop by MG Road Metro station to check out some iconic Central Kolkata pujas. This route covers College Square, Md. Ali Park, and Sealdah Railway Athletic Club.
Santosh Mitra Square
Santosh Mitra Square hosts one of the most famous and traditional pujas in Kolkata. You will always find massive crowds here. You can easily walk to this pandal from Central Metro station.
Chandni Chowk Metro Station
You can easily walk to Subodh Mullick Square and Taltala Sarbojanin from Chandni Chowk Metro station. Both these pandals are located just a short distance away.
New Market Sarbojanin
You can get down at Esplanade Metro station to experience the festive vibe in the shopping district. You can easily visit the New Market Sarbojanin and 54 Pally pandals from here.
Netaji Bhavan Metro Station
You can explore the famous Bhowanipore area pujas from Netaji Bhavan Metro station. This stop lets you visit 75 Pally, Chakraberia Sarbojanin, and Bhowanipore Abasar.
Heading To Maddox Square?
Maddox Square is the ultimate hangout spot in South Kolkata during Durga Puja. You can reach this famous ground easily from Jatin Das Park Metro station. You can also check out the Bakul Bagan pandal nearby.
Kalighat Metro Station
You can cover major South Kolkata heavyweights like 66 Pally, Badamtala Ashar Sangha, Chetla Agrani, Deshapriya Park, and Tridhara Sammilani from Kalighat Metro station. You can also head towards Gariahat, Kasba, and Behala from here.
Rabindra Sarobar Metro Station
You can step out at Rabindra Sarobar Metro station to see some of the biggest crowd-pullers. This stop covers Mudiali, Shib Mandir, Suruchi Sangha, and Alipore Sarbojanin.
Pandal Hopping In Tollygunge And Behala
You can get down at Mahanayak Uttam Kumar Metro station to explore the Tollygunge and Behala areas. This station connects you to Vivekananda Athletic Club, Barisha Club, Behala Friends, and Behala Nutan Dal.
Naktala Udayan Sangha
Naktala Udayan Sangha remains one of the most famous pujas in South Kolkata. You can get down at either Gitanjali or Kavi Nazrul Metro station to reach here, but Gitanjali is the closest.
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