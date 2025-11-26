AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, speaking at Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom anniversary in Anandpur Sahib, decried meaningless religious fights in the country and globally, urging communities to live in peace and harmony, inspired by the Guru's sacrifice.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the country is witnessing a situation where "one religion is fighting another religion without any meaning," and underlined the need for all communities to live together in peace and harmony.

Kejriwal's remarks came a day after a special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly was held in Anandpur Sahib as part of the three-day commemoration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The event has drawn large participation from devotees and dignitaries who have gathered to pay homage to the ninth Sikh Guru.

Kejriwal invokes Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice

Referring to ongoing global conflicts, Kejriwal said that wars around the world, and even in the country, often stem from differences in religion. Without naming any specific nations, he highlighted how Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice stands as a timeless example of religious pluralism and unity. "... Today, so many wars are going on all over the world... How many wars are going on in the name of religion in our country? ... What did Guru Teg Bahadur Ji do? He sacrificed his head to protect the other Hindu religion. If we all adopt this: sacrificing everything to protect another religion. All the wars in the entire world will end. There will be peace everywhere... Today, in our country, one religion is fighting another religion... What is the meaning of these wars? There is no meaning. We must live in peace...," Kejriwal told the gathering.

AAP Convener apologises for shortcomings

The former Delhi Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to the people for their participation and apologised for any shortcomings in the arrangements. "We have gathered to remember the martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, which occurred 350 years ago... The Punjab government has been working for the past several months to make this sacred occasion historic... The entire Anandpur Sahib has been cleaned... Drone shows and Nagar Kirtan; many arrangements have been made. But no matter how many arrangements you make, something is bound to be lacking. If anything is missing, I apologise. On behalf of the Punjab government, on behalf of (Chief Minister) Mann Sahib, and on behalf of all my ministers, we apologise if anything is missing..." he said.

Legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Guru Tegh Bahadur, also revered as "Hind di Chadar," sacrificed his life in 1675 to uphold the right to freedom of belief. His martyrdom is remembered as a defining moment in India's socio-religious history, symbolising courage, compassion, and the defence of civil liberties.

According to the state government, this year's observance aims to spread awareness about his teachings of equality, resilience and communal harmony. Commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day serves to honour and preserve the legacy of the ninth Sikh Guru while upholding the religious sentiments of the people. Sikhs mark the day with special prayers in Gurdwaras across the country. (ANI)