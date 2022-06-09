Solo honeymoon! Here's where Kshama Bindu, who married self in India's 1st sologamy, is heading

The Gujarat woman enjoyed the wedding rituals of 'mehendi' and 'haldi' before conducting the act of self-marriage on Wednesday.

24-year-old Kshama Bindu, who recently created a buzz with her plan to carry out the country's first-ever 'sologamy', got married in a private ceremony at her residence on Wednesday. The Gujarat woman enjoyed the wedding rituals of 'mehendi' and 'haldi' before conducting the act of self-marriage. Also read: Who is Kshama Bindu?

Kshama got married a few days before the scheduled date, June 11, to avoid any controversy after local BJP leader Sunita Shukla opposed her wedding at the temple as marrying oneself is not sanctioned in the Hindu religion.

The priest who had earlier agreed to get Kshama Bindu married to herself also backed out, leading to a private affair at her residence without a priest, and without a groom, of course.

After the wedding, Kshama thanked everyone in a video message and said she was grateful for the support and encouragement. "I would like to thank everyone who has messaged me and congratulated me and gave me the power to fight for what I believed in," she said on Facebook.

However, in an Instagram post, Kshama sent a strong message, especially to the media. Requesting the media to allow her to 'enjoy the phase', she wrote, "Even after 'no media' board media is coming to my house. I am requesting, please don't come to my place. Not doing any offline interviews, and if you all will come, I will have to vacate my flat. Please Ghar pe mere aap mat aaiye. Meri kal shaadi hui hai, let me just enjoy the phase?"

