Solo honeymoon! Here's where Kshama Bindu, who married self in India's 1st sologamy, is heading
The Gujarat woman enjoyed the wedding rituals of 'mehendi' and 'haldi' before conducting the act of self-marriage on Wednesday.
Image Credit: Kshama Bindu Instagram
24-year-old Kshama Bindu, who recently created a buzz with her plan to carry out the country's first-ever 'sologamy', got married in a private ceremony at her residence on Wednesday. The Gujarat woman enjoyed the wedding rituals of 'mehendi' and 'haldi' before conducting the act of self-marriage.
Image Credit: Kshama Bindu Instagram
Kshama got married a few days before the scheduled date, June 11, to avoid any controversy after local BJP leader Sunita Shukla opposed her wedding at the temple as marrying oneself is not sanctioned in the Hindu religion.
Image Credit: Facebook
The priest who had earlier agreed to get Kshama Bindu married to herself also backed out, leading to a private affair at her residence without a priest, and without a groom, of course.
Image Credit: Kshama Bindu Instagram
After the wedding, Kshama thanked everyone in a video message and said she was grateful for the support and encouragement. "I would like to thank everyone who has messaged me and congratulated me and gave me the power to fight for what I believed in," she said on Facebook.
Image Credit: Kshama Bindu Instagram
However, in an Instagram post, Kshama sent a strong message, especially to the media. Requesting the media to allow her to 'enjoy the phase', she wrote, "Even after 'no media' board media is coming to my house. I am requesting, please don't come to my place. Not doing any offline interviews, and if you all will come, I will have to vacate my flat. Please Ghar pe mere aap mat aaiye. Meri kal shaadi hui hai, let me just enjoy the phase?"
Image Credit: Kshama Bindu Instagram
A resident of Vadodara, Kshama identifies as a bisexual person and is reportedly heading to the land of beaches, Goa, for her honeymoon. Her parents are also said to be happy with her decision and have blessed her. Kshama did her graduation in Sociology and is currently working as Senior Recruitment Officer in a private company. Both her parents are engineers.