Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Solo honeymoon! Here's where Kshama Bindu, who married self in India's 1st sologamy, is heading

    First Published Jun 9, 2022, 3:46 PM IST

    The Gujarat woman enjoyed the wedding rituals of 'mehendi' and 'haldi' before conducting the act of self-marriage on Wednesday.

    Image Credit: Kshama Bindu Instagram

    24-year-old Kshama Bindu, who recently created a buzz with her plan to carry out the country's first-ever 'sologamy', got married in a private ceremony at her residence on Wednesday. The Gujarat woman enjoyed the wedding rituals of 'mehendi' and 'haldi' before conducting the act of self-marriage.

    Also read: Who is Kshama Bindu?

    Image Credit: Kshama Bindu Instagram

    Kshama got married a few days before the scheduled date, June 11, to avoid any controversy after local BJP leader Sunita Shukla opposed her wedding at the temple as marrying oneself is not sanctioned in the Hindu religion.

    Image Credit: Facebook

    The priest who had earlier agreed to get Kshama Bindu married to herself also backed out, leading to a private affair at her residence without a priest, and without a groom, of course.

    Image Credit: Kshama Bindu Instagram

    After the wedding, Kshama thanked everyone in a video message and said she was grateful for the support and encouragement. "I would like to thank everyone who has messaged me and congratulated me and gave me the power to fight for what I believed in," she said on Facebook.

    Image Credit: Kshama Bindu Instagram

    However, in an Instagram post, Kshama sent a strong message, especially to the media. Requesting the media to allow her to 'enjoy the phase', she wrote, "Even after 'no media' board media is coming to my house. I am requesting, please don't come to my place. Not doing any offline interviews, and if you all will come, I will have to vacate my flat. Please Ghar pe mere aap mat aaiye. Meri kal shaadi hui hai, let me just enjoy the phase?"

    Image Credit: Kshama Bindu Instagram

    A resident of Vadodara, Kshama identifies as a bisexual person and is reportedly heading to the land of beaches, Goa, for her honeymoon. Her parents are also said to be happy with her decision and have blessed her. Kshama did her graduation in Sociology and is currently working as Senior Recruitment Officer in a private company. Both her parents are engineers.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KDMC installs ten flood sensors in Kalyan and Dombivli ahead of monsoon - adt

    KDMC installs ten flood sensors in Kalyan and Dombivli ahead of monsoon

    Presidential election to be held on July 18 voting on July 21 announces Election Commission gcw

    Presidential election to be held on July 18, voting on July 21

    Prophet row fallout: Delhi Police files FIRs against Nupur Sharma, Jindal, Owaisi and more - adt

    Prophet row fallout: Delhi Police files FIRs against Nupur Sharma, Jindal, Owaisi and more

    Want to report vehicle and phone thefts in Gujarat Govt to soon introduce hassle free e FIR gcw

    Want to report vehicle and phone thefts in Gujarat? Govt to soon introduce hassle-free 'e-FIR'

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances during mass marriage; watch - gps

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances during mass marriage; watch

    Recent Stories

    Here s why Amul has urged govt to delay ban on small plastic straws gcw

    Here's why Amul has urged govt to delay ban on small plastic straws

    KDMC installs ten flood sensors in Kalyan and Dombivli ahead of monsoon - adt

    KDMC installs ten flood sensors in Kalyan and Dombivli ahead of monsoon

    Pictures Jennifer Lopez flaunts her perfect-curvy body in sexy sheer black gown RBA

    Pictures: Jennifer Lopez flaunts her perfect-curvy body in sexy sheer black gown

    Manchester United makes opening bid for Barcelona Frenkie de Jong - Report-ayh

    Manchester United makes opening bid for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong - Report

    Presidential election to be held on July 18 voting on July 21 announces Election Commission gcw

    Presidential election to be held on July 18, voting on July 21

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon