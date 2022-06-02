Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Kshama Bindu? 24-year-old Gujarat woman set to marry herself in India's first sologamy

    Bindu's 'self-marriage' is likely the first of its kind in Gujarat, even in India. 

    Team Newsable
    Vadodara, First Published Jun 2, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

    In the act of 'self-love' and 'self-acceptance,' a Vadodara woman is set to marry herself. Following media reports, Kshama Bindu (24) will take the 'saat phere' with herself on June 11, 2022. She does not wish to be married; however, she 'wants to become a bride.'

    The concept of 'self-marriage' appears to be a growing relationship trend, with several people around the globe marrying themselves. This new type of relationship is known as 'sologamy' or 'self-marriage.'

    Bindu's 'self-marriage' is likely the first of its kind in Gujarat, even in India. As per reports, she looked into other women who had married themselves but couldn't find any. "Perhaps I am the first person in our country to model self-love."

    Self-marriage, as per Bindu, is a "commitment to be there for yourself and unconditional love for oneself." She also described it as "an act of self-acceptance."

    "People marry the person they love. I adore myself, so I'm getting married," she exclaimed. 

    While some people may see the marriage as 'irrelevant,' Bindu, who works for a private firm, believes it is important to show that 'women matter.'

    She is said to have penned five vows for her upcoming wedding at the temple. She'll also be going to Goa for a two-week honeymoon.

